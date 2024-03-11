National Football League Russell Wilson's career has risen and fallen. Can he rise again with Steelers? Published Mar. 11, 2024 1:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Russell Wilson rose to the summit of professional football it happened like a whirlwind, a sudden surge without a backward glance, a plotline that turned a third-round pick into a rookie sensation and then a Super Bowl champion in less than two years.

And when Wilson fell from footballing grace, it happened almost as quickly. A two-season stint with the Denver Broncos ended with an 11-19 record as starter and an unceremonious dumping last week, Wilson's departure seen as being so desirable an outcome to be worth an $85 million dead money salary cap hit.

Late on Sunday night, came the first step in the 35-year-old QB's attempt to lift himself again to the upper reaches of the game and to prove he still has what it takes to be that most valuable of NFL commodities, a quarterback who can be counted on to win.

Wilson effectively confirmed multiple media reports by posting on social media. He is expected to sign officially once the new league year begins on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Technically speaking, Wilson remains under contract with the Broncos until then, despite being told he would be released, but was granted permission by Denver to speak with other clubs.

The Broncos will also pay virtually his entire salary next season, $38 million, with Pittsburgh on the hook for just $1.2 million as Wilson joins a loaded AFC North QB pool also featuring Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

But this is not like his last switch, which involved a move from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver in a blockbuster trade involving multiple picks and players and a juicy five-year contract worth $245 million — and was the deal supposed to be the cornerstone of a bright new era under a fresh ownership group.

In Pittsburgh, Wilson will be arriving considerably further down the food chain, coming to pick a fight for the starting job, and it is a scrap he is by no means certain to win. Kenny Pickett has struggled at times, but has also earned some respect and faith since being drafted in the first round by the Steelers in 2022. The franchise has already poured significant effort and trust into the former Pitt QB.

In Wilson's favor is that he presents an extremely low-risk possibility with no shortage of intrigue, given that the Broncos are essentially financing his salary.

According to reports, Wilson held a lengthy meeting in Pittsburgh with head coach Mike Tomlin and incoming offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last week. If, as he has never been shy to state, he still holds lofty ambitions of postseason success, the Steelers' talented offensive options, plus a strong defense, will have surely held appeal.

Broncos acquisition of Russell Wilson considered one of the worst trades in NFL history

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are coming off big years, George Pickens and Diontae Johnson are sure-handed and swift-footed, and T.J. Watt remains one of the NFL's best defensive players.

Tomlin, after 17 seasons in charge, has still never posted a losing year, an achievement that rarely gets as much deference as it warrants.

In fairness to Wilson and his painful legacy in Denver, he did throw 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season. Those numbers belie a level of performance generally way removed from his best, and one which failed to generate the expected lift following the arrival of head coach Sean Payton. Wilson took far too many sacks and didn't make as many big plays as he customarily has.

The tussle between Pickett and Wilson for the QB1 slot at Heinz Field promises to be one of the standout storylines of the offseason. In terms of a resume, it isn't much of a contest.

Wilson led the Seahawks to a thumping 43-8 triumph at Super Bowl 48 — over the Broncos — and a year later, it looked like back-to-back titles were imminent. Seattle's staff ultimately called for Wilson to throw late in the game instead of handing off to Marshawn Lynch, spawning the unforgettable goal-line interception from Malcolm Butler that handed the New England Patriots victory.

But what Pickett lacks in terms of history and experience, he has partly made up for by shrugging off all kinds of doubts and criticisms. Some were ludicrous, like whether his hands were too small in the build-up to the draft, and some were legitimate, like whether he had the poise to handle the most contentious NFL situations.

The Steelers convinced themselves last season that Pickett is, at the very least, serviceable. What they are likely looking for from Wilson is the potential for something greater than that, especially considering the quality in other parts of the team.

Wilson is trying to turn back time. Ultimately, time itself — and a spicy battle for a starting job — will indicate whether he can.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX.

share