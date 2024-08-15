National Football League Russell Wilson to make his preseason debut when the Steelers host the Bills Published Aug. 15, 2024 7:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Russell Wilson is expected to be in the lineup when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Wilson will run out with the starters as long as he doesn't have any setbacks from a calf injury that has slowed him during training camp.

"He’s had a couple really good days (and) with each passing day (the injury) is less of an issue, and so we look forward to him participating in this home venue," Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh signed the nine-time Pro Bowler to a one-year deal in March. Tomlin has said for months that the 35-year-old Wilson is in "pole position" to be the starter when the regular season begins. That hasn't changed even with Wilson ceding plenty of reps to Justin Fields during camp to deal with a balky calf.

Tomlin expects the starters to play about four series against Buffalo, though he stressed that the plan wasn't "etched in stone."

Fields was efficient while starting Pittsburgh's preseason opener against Houston, completing 5 of 6 passes for 83 yards, though he also had issues in the snap exchange with center Nate Herbig. Fields will get playing time against the Bills, though how much will likely be determined by what happens when Wilson is in the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

