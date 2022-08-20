Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice following trade request

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has ended his hold-in. 

Smith returned to practice on Saturday, his first practice since he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9. The two-time All-Pro is in the final year of his contract and accused the Bears of negotiating in "bad faith," causing him to ask for a trade.

Smith told reporters Saturday that his trade request was "denied," so he'll just play out the final year of his deal, which is worth $9.7 million guaranteed.

"There’s no more offers at this time and I don’t think there will be any during the season," Smith said. "My full focus has shifted to the season, so that’s what I’m focused on right now. Just this season. It’s been an amazing four years."

Smith, who doesn't have an agent, said in the letter that he requested a trade in that the Bears offered him a deal that "would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I took it." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the offer was back loaded, which included de-escalators that were unheard of for the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league. 

Two days after Smith went public with his trade demand and his issues with the Bears during negotiations, Chicago activated him from the physically unable to perform list. By doing that, the Bears were allowed to fine Smith each day he missed practice.

Smith, 25, has already emerged as one of the league's top linebackers. He led the league in combined tackles last season with 163 and had a league-leading 98 solo tackles in 2020. 

