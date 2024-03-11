Robert Hunt reportedly agrees to sign five-year, $100M deal with Panthers
Offensive lineman Robert Hunt has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, per multiple reports.
Hunt, 27, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He has played both right guard and right tackle over his career. He was considered one of the best offensive linemen available in this free-agency class after helping protect the blind side of left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his years in Miami.
Hunt didn't miss a game during the first three years of his NFL career, but he missed six games due to injury in 2023.
The Panthers will now task him with helping keep 2023 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young upright. Young struggled mightily in his NFL rookie season and took 62 sacks, the second-most in the entire NFL.
