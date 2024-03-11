National Football League
Robert Hunt reportedly agrees to sign five-year, $100M deal with Panthers
National Football League

Robert Hunt reportedly agrees to sign five-year, $100M deal with Panthers

Updated Mar. 11, 2024 4:17 p.m. ET

Offensive lineman Robert Hunt has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, per multiple reports.

Hunt, 27, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He has played both right guard and right tackle over his career. He was considered one of the best offensive linemen available in this free-agency class after helping protect the blind side of left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during his years in Miami.

Hunt didn't miss a game during the first three years of his NFL career, but he missed six games due to injury in 2023.

The Panthers will now task him with helping keep 2023 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young upright. Young struggled mightily in his NFL rookie season and took 62 sacks, the second-most in the entire NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

[2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far]

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
Robert Hunt
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes