Robert Griffin III Covers All Things 'Outta Pocket' in Sports, Culture, and More
Robert Griffin III Covers All Things 'Outta Pocket' in Sports, Culture, and More

Published Nov. 24, 2025 1:31 p.m. ET

What will Robert Griffin III talk about next?

The FOX college football analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, along with his wife Grete, tackles topics that go beyond sports every Monday on his podcast, "Outta Pocket With RGIII."

Comedy and College Football

Comedy legends Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy sit down for an unforgettable conversation. Jeff shares his passion for Georgia college football and stories from performing for multiple U.S. presidents, while Larry opens up about Nebraska football and how he landed the iconic role of Mater.

The Greatest Comeback Story

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson shares unforgettable stories from his time at Mississippi State with the late Mike Leach. Sawyer also opens up about his inspiring come-up story at Baylor, what drives him moving forward and more BTS of his daily life.

A Totally Different Story

RG3 breaks down why Jayden Daniels’ injury is not like his, and why those comparisons need to stop. They also dive into Lamar Jackson’s beast offense and what makes the Ravens so dangerous right now. Plus, they get real about USC’s double-number mess and why Marshawn Kneeland’s passing shows how important mental health is for every athlete.

