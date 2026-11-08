National Football League
Rob Gronkowski Takes On Army West Point’s Legendary ‘Survival Gate’ Challenge
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski Takes On Army West Point’s Legendary ‘Survival Gate’ Challenge

Published Nov. 8, 2026 1:30 p.m. ET

From skydiving to rappelling down skyscrapers, Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to high-octane FOX Sports stunts. But his latest challenge hits different. Have you ever wondered how Gronk would fare in military training? 

Here is your front-row seat. 

Passing survival swimming at the Military Academy at Army West Point is non-negotiable for cadets and the ultimate test is the Survival Gate Combo. Now, Gronkowski (now known as Robbie Phelps) is stepping up to take on the legendary challenge.

"I’m the stunt guy here at FOX, and I’m feeling very confident," Gronkowski said. "As a kid, I used to go in lazy rivers and swim against a current. Before every game, I would go in the hot tub and one time, I was on vacation in Mexico and the red flag was up to not go in the ocean."

If anyone is ready for the moment, it’s Gronkowski. It’s hard to imagine anyone more confident heading into this grueling obstacle course.

"What did I do? I went in the ocean and took the current," Gronkowski said. "I’m brave and I’m ready to go."

Bathed in artificial wind and rain, Gronkowski fought his way through the pool to retrieve the prize brick from the bottom. The reward for passing? A label reading "Combat Uniforms All Next Week."

This now saves the entire cadet class from their rigid dress uniforms for the entire week.

Gronkowski’s list of wild FOX Sports stunts just keeps getting longer. He jumped out of an MH-60S helicopter into the Pacific Ocean in 2024. Last year, he rappelled down the side of a building. Now, he can add passing West Point's legendary Survival Gate Combo test to his résumé.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?

    NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?

    NFL Trending Image: Where Everybody Knows His Name: Boston Bartenders Reflect On Tom Brady's Impact

    Where Everybody Knows His Name: Boston Bartenders Reflect On Tom Brady's Impact

    NFL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Reportedly Tells Brandon Aiyuk He Owes 49ers About $13 Million

    NFL Reportedly Tells Brandon Aiyuk He Owes 49ers About $13 Million

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Where Will Top Targets Go? Execs Help Us Predict Landing Spots

    NFL Trade Deadline: Where Will Top Targets Go? Execs Help Us Predict Landing Spots

    NFL Trending Image: ‘Let’s Fiesta’: Top Moments From Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame Speech

    ‘Let’s Fiesta’: Top Moments From Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame Speech

  3. NFL Trending Image: Patriots RB Henderson Reveals Hospitalization For Neurological Symptoms

    Patriots RB Henderson Reveals Hospitalization For Neurological Symptoms

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Bears Really The Best Team In The League?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Bears Really The Best Team In The League?

    NFL Trending Image: Brady Returns: The Top 5 Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Plays At Gillette Stadium

    Brady Returns: The Top 5 Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Plays At Gillette Stadium

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?
NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?
NFL Trending Image: Where Everybody Knows His Name: Boston Bartenders Reflect On Tom Brady's Impact
Where Everybody Knows His Name: Boston Bartenders Reflect On Tom Brady's Impact
NFL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes