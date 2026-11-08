Rob Gronkowski Takes On Army West Point’s Legendary ‘Survival Gate’ Challenge

From skydiving to rappelling down skyscrapers, Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to high-octane FOX Sports stunts. But his latest challenge hits different. Have you ever wondered how Gronk would fare in military training?

Here is your front-row seat.

Passing survival swimming at the Military Academy at Army West Point is non-negotiable for cadets and the ultimate test is the Survival Gate Combo. Now, Gronkowski (now known as Robbie Phelps) is stepping up to take on the legendary challenge.

"I’m the stunt guy here at FOX, and I’m feeling very confident," Gronkowski said. "As a kid, I used to go in lazy rivers and swim against a current. Before every game, I would go in the hot tub and one time, I was on vacation in Mexico and the red flag was up to not go in the ocean."

If anyone is ready for the moment, it’s Gronkowski. It’s hard to imagine anyone more confident heading into this grueling obstacle course.

"What did I do? I went in the ocean and took the current," Gronkowski said. "I’m brave and I’m ready to go."

Bathed in artificial wind and rain, Gronkowski fought his way through the pool to retrieve the prize brick from the bottom. The reward for passing? A label reading "Combat Uniforms All Next Week."

This now saves the entire cadet class from their rigid dress uniforms for the entire week.

Gronkowski’s list of wild FOX Sports stunts just keeps getting longer. He jumped out of an MH-60S helicopter into the Pacific Ocean in 2024. Last year, he rappelled down the side of a building. Now, he can add passing West Point's legendary Survival Gate Combo test to his résumé.