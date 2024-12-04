National Football League
Ravens suspend WR Diontae Johnson, saying he refused to enter game vs. Eagles
Published Dec. 4, 2024 4:29 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens have suspended receiver Diontae Johnson for their next game, saying he refused to enter their recent matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson did not play in Sunday's loss to the Eagles even though receiver Rashod Bateman was dealing with knee soreness. Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he wasn't ready to comment on Johnson, and Harbaugh continued to hold off on commenting when he addressed reporters Monday.

On Wednesday, general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement: "We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team. Diontae's suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles. We will have no further comments on this matter going forward."

The Ravens are off this week before facing the Giants on Dec. 15. A message was left with Johnson's agent seeking comment.

Baltimore acquired Johnson — in the final season of his contract — from the Carolina Panthers in an October trade, but the 28-year-old receiver has caught just one pass in four games for the Ravens.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

