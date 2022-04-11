Baltimore Ravens Ravens re-sign Bynes, Campbell after missing out on Bobby Wagner 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back a pair of familiar faces to fill two defensive spots.

The Ravens have re-signed veteran linebacker Josh Bynes and six-time Pro Bowler and defensive end Calais Campbell after missing out on star Bobby Wagner, who signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

Wagner visited with Baltimore in March but ultimately decided to stay on the West Coast.

Bynes, who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, had 76 tackles (50 solo), four passes defended, three QB hits and two sacks in 12 games started last season.

The 32-year-old started his career as an undrafted free agent in Baltimore in 2011 and is preparing for his 11th NFL season.

Campbell signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal that can get to $16.5 million.

The 25-year-old started 14 games for the Ravens last season, coming up with 49 tackles (29 solo), 12 QBs hits, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

These are just the latest two of the Ravens' offseason transactions, as the 2022-23 NFL season inches closer.

