Ravens honor Ray Rice pregame nearly a decade after his career-ending arrest
The Baltimore Ravens honored Ray Rice before Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, a decade after the running back played his final game with the team before a domestic-violence scandal derailed his career.
Rice was with the Ravens from 2008-13, but he never played in the NFL again after video surfaced of him striking his fiancée in the elevator of a hotel.
Rice has been back at M&T Bank Stadium since then. Last season, he was honored as part of Baltimore's 2012 team that won the Super Bowl.
On Sunday, he was on hand as the team's "Legend of the Game" — a role that involved appearing on the field for a few seconds and acknowledging the crowd before kickoff.
"After Ray’s incident, he owned it. On his own accord, Ray undertook critical work within himself and to bring awareness to and educate others on domestic violence," Ravens president Sashi Brown said in a story on the team's website. "Nothing will change his past or make it right, but Ray’s work has allowed him to atone for his actions and rebuild relationships personally and professionally, including with the Ravens."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
