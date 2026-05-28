Rams WR Puka Nacua Says Rehab Has Improved His Life, Not Thinking Much About Extension

Puka Nacua says he is thinking less about his contract situation with the Los Angeles Rams these days and more about how to be a good father, friend and teammate after his eventful offseason.

The Rams' All-Pro receiver gave some details about the changes in his life over the past several months after the Rams' organized team activities Thursday.

Nacua hadn't spoken at length publicly since he spent time in a holistic rehabilitation facility and was sued for allegedly biting a woman and making an antisemitic statement on New Year's Eve.

"I feel like I’ve learned is it’s OK to ask for support," Nacua said.

Nacua described his time in rehab as "a short stint," and he hasn't missed any offseason workouts heading into his fourth season with the Rams.

But the two-time Pro Bowl selection also says he has worked with a team therapist and attended unspecified weekly meetings in recent months, and he is trying to improve the structure of his day-to-day life.

"Little did I know that even just writing in a journal, as simple as that, and finding ways to express some of the things I have near and dear to my heart ... it’s been a great improvement in my life," Nacua said.

Nacua entered the rehab facility early in the offseason, apparently before he was sued in March by a woman who claims he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder. Plaintiff Madison Atiabi also claims Nacua bit her friend’s thumb during a night of partying.

Nacua also issued a public apology last December after he performed a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes while appearing on an internet livestream. He also made sharply critical comments against NFL officials on social media.

Nacua turns 25 years old on Friday, and the prolific receiver says he has turned a corner in his off-the-field life. His son was born last October, shortly before trouble started for Nacua off the field during his wildly prolific season for the Rams, who reached the NFC championship game. Nacua led the NFL with 129 catches and ranked second with 1,715 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns, earning unanimous All-Pro honors.

"I have a young son, and I think of the things that I have the opportunity to share with him, and the great things that I’ve been able to accomplish, and to enjoy those moments, but also to teach him in some of the mistakes I’ve made," Nacua said. "There’s an opportunity for him to learn before some of those wrong decisions can be made."

Nacua will be at the center of the Rams' passing game this fall alongside Davante Adams and NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, but Nacua is also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Nacua and the Rams have not yet reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension, although general manager Les Snead has a history of finalizing big deals shortly before the start of training camp.

When asked if he could envision playing in 2026 without an extension, Nacua made it clear he leaves that side of his life up to his agent.

"I haven’t really thought about it," Nacua said. "I enjoy playing football. It’s been the biggest dream come true. So to be out here, and play for this organization specifically, has been awesome. I couldn’t imagine myself playing anywhere else, but it’s been fun to go out here and be around these guys, and hopefully let all those things handle themselves."

Reporting by The Associated Press.