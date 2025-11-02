National Football League
Rams Star WR Puka Nacua Has Upper Body Injury Scare vs. Saints
Updated Nov. 2, 2025 7:07 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams fans held their breath when star wide receiver Puka Nacua was briefly knocked out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a chest injury in the third quarter.

Nacua took a hard hit on a jet sweep on fourth-and-1 at the Saints' 4-yard line. He appeared to be in pain as he trotted to the sideline, where he was met by trainers after taking a knee. 

FOX cameras then caught him walking with a trainer to the locker for further evaluation.

The drive concluded on the next play, as QB Matthew Stafford found WR Davante Adams for a four-yard touchdown.

At the time of his exit, Nacua was having a sensational game, recording seven catches for 95 yards and a score. It was Nacua's first action in two weeks, as he missed Week 7 with an ankle injury and the Rams were on a bye last week.

Nacua returned to the sideline roughly 15 minutes later, and the Rams (6-2) went on to defeat the Saints (1-8) by double digits, 34-10. The team has yet to comment on the extent of Nacua's injury, if any.

