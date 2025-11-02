Rams Star WR Puka Nacua Has Upper Body Injury Scare vs. Saints

Los Angeles Rams fans held their breath when star wide receiver Puka Nacua was briefly knocked out of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a chest injury in the third quarter.

Nacua took a hard hit on a jet sweep on fourth-and-1 at the Saints' 4-yard line. He appeared to be in pain as he trotted to the sideline, where he was met by trainers after taking a knee.

FOX cameras then caught him walking with a trainer to the locker for further evaluation.

The drive concluded on the next play, as QB Matthew Stafford found WR Davante Adams for a four-yard touchdown.

At the time of his exit, Nacua was having a sensational game, recording seven catches for 95 yards and a score. It was Nacua's first action in two weeks, as he missed Week 7 with an ankle injury and the Rams were on a bye last week.

Nacua returned to the sideline roughly 15 minutes later, and the Rams (6-2) went on to defeat the Saints (1-8) by double digits, 34-10. The team has yet to comment on the extent of Nacua's injury, if any.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!