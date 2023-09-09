National Football League Rams place Cooper Kupp on injured reserve; WR out at least four games Updated Sep. 9, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly put star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve Saturday as the 30-year-old continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Kupp will miss the first four weeks of the 2023 season, including Sunday's Rams season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that the Rams were considering putting Kupp on injured reserve after announcing he would be out for Sunday's game.

"(Kupp) wants to be out there with his teammates, and he puts so much into it," McVay said. "It’s so unfortunate. It’s been frustrating."

Kupp went to Minnesota over the weekend to see a specialist about his injury, which isn't responding typically to treatment. McVay ruled out his top receiver for Week 1 in Seattle after meeting with him Wednesday morning. He first sustained the injury on Aug. 1 during the first week of Rams training camp.

"Really not much more information," McVay said. "Just dealing with some soft-tissue stuff, just trying to get him to feel back to normal. When that ends up occurring, we'll have him back, but in the meantime, he will not be playing for us."

Kupp missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury after piling up 75 catches for 812 yards in the first nine games. He had one of the most prolific offensive seasons in NFL history in 2021, winning the triple crown of receiving before leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati, for which he won Super Bowl MVP. He was named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp's injury deprives Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford of his favorite playmaker in an offense that struggled last season because of injuries to most of its top contributors, including both Stafford and Kupp.

"I know he's going to do everything he can to be as good as he possibly can, as quick as he can," Stafford said. "He's as good of a professional as I've ever been around when it comes to taking care of his body and trying to get himself right, so I know it's disappointing for him to not be out there."

Stafford played through injuries and barely participated in training camp last year before also getting shut down around midseason, but the veteran quarterback has been healthy and working with Los Angeles' other receivers this year. His top targets in Kupp’s absence are likely to be Van Jefferson, newcomer Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua.

Stafford's backup, rookie QB and fellow ex-Georgia star Stetson Bennett, will also miss Sunday's game in Seattle due to a shoulder injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

