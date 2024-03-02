Pop-Tarts asks Taylor Swift to reveal DIY recipe for treats gifted to Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that global pop icon Taylor Swift gifted homemade Pop-Tarts to teammates of boyfriend Travis Kelce during the season.
Understandably, fans of the 14-time Grammy Award winner want to know her do-it-yourself recipe, including the makers of Pop-Tarts themselves.
In Friday's edition of The Kansas City Star, the maker of the popular toaster pastry addressed a full-page ad to "KC's most famous fan."
"We hear you have a Pop-Tarts pastry recipe," the company wrote. "We're tortured not knowing more about this DIY delight. What's the filling? Does it have frosting? Do they have little holes?
"So let's make a deal."
Pop-Tarts pledged to double a donation to Kansas City's Harvesters food bank "if you share (your version) of our recipe with the masses. And this time we'll make sure coach [Reid] gets a bite.
"You in?"
Swift has yet to respond to the deal, but fans will undoubtedly be on the lookout for Pop-Tarts (Taylor's version) to be revealed.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Ranking NFL Draft's top 20 QB prospects since 2000: Where does Caleb Williams land?
Mecole Hardman denies allegations of leaking game plans to Jets' opponents
Caleb Williams holds court at NFL Combine, says he aims to 'rewrite history'
-
Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons become bigger favorites to land QB
Cam Newton apologizes for role in viral brawl at youth football tournament
Colin Cowherd's top-12 NFL QBs, and what Jordan Love must do to crack the list
-
2024 NFL Combine Results: Issac Guerendo fastest among RBs
Cooper DeJean's 'very rare' athleticism, versatility make him a top draft prospect
Mecole Hardman rips into Jets, opens Chiefs to potential tampering investigation
-
Ranking NFL Draft's top 20 QB prospects since 2000: Where does Caleb Williams land?
Mecole Hardman denies allegations of leaking game plans to Jets' opponents
Caleb Williams holds court at NFL Combine, says he aims to 'rewrite history'
-
Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons become bigger favorites to land QB
Cam Newton apologizes for role in viral brawl at youth football tournament
Colin Cowherd's top-12 NFL QBs, and what Jordan Love must do to crack the list
-
2024 NFL Combine Results: Issac Guerendo fastest among RBs
Cooper DeJean's 'very rare' athleticism, versatility make him a top draft prospect
Mecole Hardman rips into Jets, opens Chiefs to potential tampering investigation