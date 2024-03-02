National Football League Pop-Tarts asks Taylor Swift to reveal DIY recipe for treats gifted to Chiefs Updated Mar. 2, 2024 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that global pop icon Taylor Swift gifted homemade Pop-Tarts to teammates of boyfriend Travis Kelce during the season.

Understandably, fans of the 14-time Grammy Award winner want to know her do-it-yourself recipe, including the makers of Pop-Tarts themselves.

In Friday's edition of The Kansas City Star, the maker of the popular toaster pastry addressed a full-page ad to "KC's most famous fan."

"We hear you have a Pop-Tarts pastry recipe," the company wrote. "We're tortured not knowing more about this DIY delight. What's the filling? Does it have frosting? Do they have little holes?

"So let's make a deal."

Pop-Tarts pledged to double a donation to Kansas City's Harvesters food bank "if you share (your version) of our recipe with the masses. And this time we'll make sure coach [Reid] gets a bite.

"You in?"

Swift has yet to respond to the deal, but fans will undoubtedly be on the lookout for Pop-Tarts (Taylor's version) to be revealed.

