National Football League
Police call ex-NFL player Braylon Edwards a hero for saving man during assault
National Football League

Police call ex-NFL player Braylon Edwards a hero for saving man during assault

Published Mar. 4, 2024 3:51 p.m. ET

Former NFL player Braylon Edwards stepped in and saved the life of an 80-year-old man who was being attacked in the locker room at a suburban Detroit YMCA, police said Monday.

"If it wasn't for that intervention, we could very easily be talking about someone's death," said Jeff King, the police chief in Farmington Hills.

Authorities, meanwhile, filed an attempted murder charge against a 20-year-old man for the incident Friday at the recreation center.

Edwards, 41, said he was "just minding my business" when he heard a dispute about loud music.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The noise escalates, and then you can hear some pushing and shoving, so you know what fighting sounds like," Edwards told WDIV-TV. "But once I hear a thud, that's when I got up and turned around."

Edwards stopped the assault of an elderly man, who had a severe head injury. The 20-year-old suspect fled on foot before he was captured by police.

"He absolutely saved that man's life," King told The Associated Press. "I've been a police officer going on 29 years. When these assaults are ongoing, really bad things can happen."

The chief said the victim was in critical but stable condition at a hospital Monday.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald didn't mention Edwards by name but said: "I commend the witness who intervened, and we will seek justice for this victim."

McDonald called it a "vicious, senseless attack."

The alleged attacker appeared in court Saturday and remains in custody on $250,000 bond.

"At the end of the day that's what you do," Edwards said of his decision to get involved.

Edwards, a star receiver at Michigan, was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2005. He played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly with Cleveland and the New York Jets.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Draft odds: Which position will represent Mr. Irrelevant?

2024 NFL Draft odds: Which position will represent Mr. Irrelevant?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes