Penn State TE Tyler Warren not doing drills at Combine; invited to NFL Draft

In a move that has become more prevalent among top NFL Draft prospects, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren will not participate in on-field drills this week at the NFL Scouting Combine and will strictly do interviews, sources told FOX Sports.

Warren is widely regarded as the top-ranked tight end in the 2025 draft. FOX Sports has also learned that the Mackey Award winner received an invitation to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin next month, which is especially notable this year given that the league plans to invite about only 8-10 prospects. Thus far, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell has also been invited.

The 2025 tight end class is as robust as we've seen in years — and maybe ever. But on the heels of Brock Bowers' record-setting rookie season with the Raiders, league sources believe Warren has a real shot at going in the top 10. A tight end has come off the board before the first wide receiver only five times in the past 20 years, and Warren is tracking to be the sixth.

He's coming off an outstanding senior season in Happy Valley, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 218 yards and four touchdowns. In the process, Warren broke the Big Ten single-season record for receptions by a tight end and several Penn State career records for his position.

The first-team All-American profiles as an instant impact player at the next level, drawing favorable comparisons to Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski for his sheer size (6-foot-6, 257 pounds), athleticism and physicality.

"He's a nasty f---er and he blocks his ass off, that's what I love," one veteran executive said. "I haven't seen a tight end run the seam as well as him since Gronk came out. You can use him in the screen game. His catch radius is insane. He's a true blue-chipper."

