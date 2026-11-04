National Football League
National Football League
Patriots vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9
Updated Nov. 8, 2026 1:04 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Green Bay Packers will visit the New England Patriots on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Patriots vs. Packers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.
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Moneyline
- Patriots: -175
- Packers: +145
Spread
- Patriots -3: -108
- Packers +3: -112
Over/Under
- Over 45.5: -102
- Under 45.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Drake Maye leads the NFL in passer rating (122.2) since Week 4 and has accounted for at least three touchdowns in five straight games.
- Since Week 4, the Patriots rank third in scoring (29.6 PPG), second in total offense (403.4 YPG) and first in yards per play (6.4).
- New England allows the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (92.6), while Green Bay ranks last in rushing offense (60.6 YPG) and yards per carry (2.9).
- Jordan Love has thrown at least one interception in six of eight starts, tied for the third-most such games in the NFL.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Packers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
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