Patriots vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9

The Green Bay Packers will visit the New England Patriots on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Patriots vs. Packers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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Packers @ Patriots Odds

Moneyline

Patriots: -175

Packers: +145

Spread

Patriots -3: -108

Packers +3: -112

Over/Under

Over 45.5: -102

Under 45.5: -118

Packers @ Patriots Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Drake Maye leads the NFL in passer rating (122.2) since Week 4 and has accounted for at least three touchdowns in five straight games.

Since Week 4, the Patriots rank third in scoring (29.6 PPG), second in total offense (403.4 YPG) and first in yards per play (6.4).

New England allows the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (92.6), while Green Bay ranks last in rushing offense (60.6 YPG) and yards per carry (2.9).

Jordan Love has thrown at least one interception in six of eight starts, tied for the third-most such games in the NFL.

The Pick: Patriots -3

How to Watch Patriots vs. Packers