Patriots officially sign 1st-round draft pick, QB Drake Maye, to rookie contract

Published May. 28, 2024 6:26 p.m. ET

The New England Patriots signed quarterback Drake Maye to a contract on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN reported it is a four-year, $36.63 million fully guaranteed contract that includes a $23.46 million signing bonus.

Maye, 21, was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns last year at North Carolina. He will compete for playing time with Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots also have Bailey Zappe and sixth-round draft pick Joe Milton III on the roster.

Since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2020, the Patriots have tried to replace him with Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Mac Jones and Zappe. They are 29-39 with one playoff appearance, going 4-13 last season and finishing last in the AFC East.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

