National Football League Patriots reportedly don't intend to cut Stefon Diggs amid video controversy Published Jun. 2, 2025 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On the seventh day of the New England Patriots' Organized Team Activities, wide receiver Stefon Diggs finally made an appearance.

It's common for accomplished veterans to wait until training camp to start practicing with the team, but Diggs' presence at OTAs was notable and important for both the player and the franchise after he became subject to national criticism last week when a video of him partying on a boat went viral and the Patriots had to answer for it.

[Related: Mike Vrabel on Stefon Diggs boat video: 'We want to make great decisions']

Along with addressing Diggs' off-field decision-making, the Patriots shut down any rumors that they would cut the receiver they just acquired in free agency, per NFL Network.

That report and Diggs' attendance at OTAs are both good signs.

The Patriots signed Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, to a three-year deal worth $69 million ($26 million guaranteed) in March, and wouldn't want the time that went into that deal to go to waste. Since that deal, though, his offseason has been highlighted by NBA game appearances with his girlfriend Cardi B and the boat video.

New England Patriots' receiver Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sitting courtside during an NBA playoff game in New York last month. (Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting to OTAs, though, changes the narrative. It shows that the Patriots and Diggs are on the same page about working to get him onto the field — a process that will have its share of obstacles and doesn't need any additional controversy getting in the way.

That's because Diggs is still recovering from the ACL tear he sustained in Week 8 of last season while playing for his previous team, the Houston Texans. It's expected to keep him out at least through Week 4 of this season, per the Athletic.

Based on the money the Patriots invested in Diggs, he should be incentivized to prioritize and focus on his rehabilitation. While it may not have been last week, it's seemingly moving in that direction, and showing up at OTAs is a clear and positive sign of that.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share