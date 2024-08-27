National Football League
Patrick Mahomes' father pleads guilty to DWI charge in Texas, court records show
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes' father pleads guilty to DWI charge in Texas, court records show

Published Aug. 27, 2024 4:21 p.m. ET

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drunken driving charge in Texas, according to court records.

Smith County District Court records show that Patrick Mahomes Sr., 54, pleaded guilty in Tyler to the driving while intoxicated charge. The records do not provide details of the plea, but local media report a five-year suspended sentence was agreed upon.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Mahomes' attorney and the county district attorney did not immediately return phone calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elder Mahomes was arrested on a felony DWI charge in February in Tyler about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Dallas a little more than a week before his son led the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl championship with a win over San Francisco.

The charge was the third DWI charge against Mahomes Sr., and court records show he was also ticketed in July for driving with an invalid license.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball pitcher, playing for six teams during an 11-year major league career that ended in 2003, according to Baseball Reference.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jerry Jones on why he should remain Cowboys GM: 'Nobody [else] can do it'

Jerry Jones on why he should remain Cowboys GM: 'Nobody [else] can do it'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes