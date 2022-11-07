National Football League
Panthers to start PJ Walker over Baker Mayfield vs. Falcons
National Football League

Panthers to start PJ Walker over Baker Mayfield vs. Falcons

1 hour ago

Despite the blowout in the jungle, the 2-7 Panthers are staying the course at quarterback.

Head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that he's sticking with PJ Walker as the starter for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. This comes in the wake of Walker being benched Sunday in favor of Baker Mayfield in Carolina's 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It's something that I felt like this week was the best," Wilks said. "[It's a] short week. When you look at really what he has done the previous weeks, I felt like just that consistency … I just felt like in a short week, just giving him the opportunity to go back with the game plan that we're going to put together, what he did against Atlanta before, hopefully we can get a spark out of the offense."

Walker finished the game with just 9 passing yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 0.0 quarterback rating while completing 3 of 10 passes. Carolina trailed 35-0 at halftime, which is when Wilks made the quarterback change.

Mayfield finished the game with 155 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 126.0 quarterback rating, completing 14 of 20 passes (70%). It was by far his best performance since being traded to Carolina this summer. 

He started the first five games of this season before getting injured and benched in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which also begat the firing of coach Matt Rhule. After the Panthers named Wilks their interim head coach, he promptly made Walker his starter.

Walker has totaled 623 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 77.2 quarterback rating, completing 58.9% of his passes across five games (four starts). His second chance as QB1 includes another shot at the 4-5 Falcons, who beat the Panthers in overtime in Week 8 after Walker completed a game-tying Hail Mary in the final seconds of regulation.  

Quarterback Sam Darnold was activated on Monday after missing the first two months of the 2022 NFL season due to an ankle injury. Carolina also announced that it's parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: A slice of Detroit
National Football League

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: A slice of Detroit

40 mins ago
Is Dolphins' Tyreek Hill already a Hall of Famer?
National Football League

Is Dolphins' Tyreek Hill already a Hall of Famer?

1 hour ago
Giants' Xavier McKinney (hand) out multiple weeks after ATV accident
National Football League

Giants' Xavier McKinney (hand) out multiple weeks after ATV accident

1 hour ago
Frank Reich's firing shows new Colts coach will need QB to succeed
Indianapolis Colts

Frank Reich's firing shows new Colts coach will need QB to succeed

2 hours ago
Can the Eagles go 17-0? Assessing Philly’s remaining schedule for a chance at history
National Football League

Can the Eagles go 17-0? Assessing Philly’s remaining schedule for a chance at history

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes