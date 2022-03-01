Green Bay Packers Packers, Rodgers' camp negotiating league's richest contract 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears that Aaron Rodgers has cheddar on the brain — and the Packers are feeling cheesy.

As the Rodgers-Green Bay soap opera rolls into another week, there are new reports that even though Rodgers denied he wants to be the highest-paid player in the league, Green Bay is set to make him just that, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

"Behind the scenes, I am told that the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers' representation are working on a deal. Nothing is done, but they are having discussions. … No surprise, this would be a short-term deal that would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL."

Over the past two seasons, Rodgers has made $21.6 million and $27.1 million, respectively. If Rodgers does become the league's highest-paid employee, it means he would eclipse Patrick Mahomes' $45 million price tag.

On Tuesday's edition of "Undisputed," Rodgers' former teammate Greg Jennings said that Rodgers' salary requests are a way for the back-to-back reigning MVP to not only get paid handsomely, but a way for him to take a jab at the Packers for a certain draft choice from the not so distant past.

"Aaron Rodgers wants to make Green Bay pay for the decisions that they made drafting Jordan Love and sticking it to them," Jennings said. "He wants to write the script. Aaron has all the leverage."

Packers are preparing to make Aaron Rodgers the NFL's highest-paid player Greg Jennings explains why making Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL will likely be enough to keep him in Green Bay.

Jennings then joined Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" to go further in-depth as to why he thinks Rodgers is concerned with making as much money as possible entering his 18th season in Green Bay.

"Players want two things, especially at this point their career," Jennings said. "They're in the business of making money — how much money can they make on their way out? — and can they win. … It's always about the money and being in a situation where you can win.

"But if I was to tip my hat one way or the other, it's always about the money."

Jennings' hat might be tipped, but Rodgers, for as great a quarterback as he is, is even better at not shifting any headwear.

Get more from Green Bay Packers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.