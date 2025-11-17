National Football League
Packers-Lions Thanksgiving Game on FOX To Feature Jack White Halftime Show
Packers-Lions Thanksgiving Game on FOX To Feature Jack White Halftime Show

Published Nov. 17, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET

The halftime show for FOX's annual Thanksgiving Day game will double as a homecoming for this year's performer.

Newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Detroit native Jack White will take the stage on Nov. 27 for the Verizon Halftime Show during the Detroit Lions' home matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

White, the lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning rock duo The White Stripes, is the first artist booked for the special holiday show under the Lions’ new partnership with rap icon Eminem, an avid Lions fan and Missouri native.

Kickoff for Packers-Lions will begin at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Two other NFL games are set to feature big-time artists for their Thanksgiving halftime shows. Multi-genre superstar Post Malone will perform at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (4:30 p.m. ET), and hip-hop legend Lil Jon will perform at the Baltimore Ravens' home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET).

