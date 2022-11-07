National Football League Packers LB Rashan Gary out for season with torn ACL 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers suffered quite possibly their worst loss of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, losing to the Detroit Lions 15-9. Adding injury to insult, the team's fifth consecutive defeat involved the loss of a defensive linchpin.

NFL Network reported on Monday morning that standout linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL, ending his season.

Gary suffered the injury in the third quarter of Green Bay's Week 9 loss.

On the season, Gary has totaled six sacks, 32 combined tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Gary was one of eight Packers to leave Week 9 with an injury, a dreaded laundry list that includes running back Aaron Jones (ankle), cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee), linebacker Krys Barnes (head), wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Christian Watson (head) and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Jon Runyan (knee).

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell expressed frustration on Monday morning via Twitter about turf fields potentially playing a role in players getting injured. Green Bay's last two games have been losses on turf fields against the Lions and Buffalo Bills.

The Packers host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10.

