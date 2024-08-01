Orlando to host NFL's Pro Bowl Games again in 2025
The NFL's Pro Bowl Games will return to Orlando next year.
The league announced Thursday that Orlando will host the multi-day event in February, pitting 88 of the league's top players in an AFC vs. NFC format. The league revamped the Pro Bowl into this format starting after the 2022 season, featuring a mix of live and taped skills competitions and a flag football game.
The format includes former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning as head coaches, as well as former players Ray Lewis, DeMarcus Ware, Wes Welker and Keenan McCardell acting as coordinators. The change to the Pro Bowl format came after feedback from players, teams and fans as interest in a traditional Pro Bowl game waned.
Orlando hosted Pro Bowls from 2017-20 before taking on the Pro Bowl Games last year.
The NFL said last year's event drew more than 55,000 fans to Orlando, as well as six million viewers across Disney-connected outlets. The league said the skills challenges averaged 1.2 million viewers on ESPN in prime time, up 9% from the year before.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 College Football, NFL odds: Seven early futures bets to make now
Madden 99 Club: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce receives another near-perfect rating
John Elway: Biggest mistake as Broncos GM was not drafting Josh Allen
-
Kirk Cousins: Vikings were 'very unlikely' to draft QB if he re-signed
Aaron Rodgers angry at sloppy Jets offense after being stepped on in practice
Dak Prescott's lingering headaches add up to ... $60 million a year?
-
Malik Nabers is the kind of 'problem' the Giants have needed at WR for years
Bears reportedly extend WR DJ Moore for franchise record four years, $110 million
Patriots QB Drake Maye's start to camp matches Bill Belichick's evaluation
-
2024 College Football, NFL odds: Seven early futures bets to make now
Madden 99 Club: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce receives another near-perfect rating
John Elway: Biggest mistake as Broncos GM was not drafting Josh Allen
-
Kirk Cousins: Vikings were 'very unlikely' to draft QB if he re-signed
Aaron Rodgers angry at sloppy Jets offense after being stepped on in practice
Dak Prescott's lingering headaches add up to ... $60 million a year?
-
Malik Nabers is the kind of 'problem' the Giants have needed at WR for years
Bears reportedly extend WR DJ Moore for franchise record four years, $110 million
Patriots QB Drake Maye's start to camp matches Bill Belichick's evaluation