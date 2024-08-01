National Football League
Orlando to host NFL's Pro Bowl Games again in 2025
National Football League

Orlando to host NFL's Pro Bowl Games again in 2025

Published Aug. 1, 2024 6:20 p.m. ET

The NFL's Pro Bowl Games will return to Orlando next year.

The league announced Thursday that Orlando will host the multi-day event in February, pitting 88 of the league's top players in an AFC vs. NFC format. The league revamped the Pro Bowl into this format starting after the 2022 season, featuring a mix of live and taped skills competitions and a flag football game.

The format includes former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning as head coaches, as well as former players Ray Lewis, DeMarcus Ware, Wes Welker and Keenan McCardell acting as coordinators. The change to the Pro Bowl format came after feedback from players, teams and fans as interest in a traditional Pro Bowl game waned.

Orlando hosted Pro Bowls from 2017-20 before taking on the Pro Bowl Games last year.

The NFL said last year's event drew more than 55,000 fans to Orlando, as well as six million viewers across Disney-connected outlets. The league said the skills challenges averaged 1.2 million viewers on ESPN in prime time, up 9% from the year before.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
