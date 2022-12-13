National Football League
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Dolphins-Bills
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Dolphins-Bills

2 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins square off against division rival Buffalo Bills in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Dolphins were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, while the Bills took down the New York Jets in their matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Bills game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 15 lines

Dolphins at Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Bills -7.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Dolphins +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:15 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Peep the Saturday forecast for this AFC East tilt.

The Buffalo area is expected to be slammed with snow, which isn’t ideal for offensive fireworks. But more importantly, meteorologists are projecting around 20 mile-per-hour winds to be swirling throughout Orchard Park.

You can likely kiss the passing games goodbye.

Miami’s offense has also sputtered over the last couple of weeks against two solid defenses [San Francisco and Chargers], and it’s not like things get much easier against Buffalo’s front seven. If Sean McDermott can take away the middle of the field, this one could be a slog, with all things considered.

Wind and weather should keep it low and slow.

PICK: Under 42 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Top stories from FOX Sports:
 

Read more from the World Cup:
 

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Where do Bills, Cowboys land in latest 'Herd Hierarchy'?
National Football League

Where do Bills, Cowboys land in latest 'Herd Hierarchy'?

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Patriots-Raiders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Patriots-Raiders

2 hours ago
Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson duo leading change in ‘Vikings' narrative
National Football League

Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson duo leading change in ‘Vikings' narrative

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Eagles-Bears
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Eagles-Bears

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Giants-Commanders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Giants-Commanders

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes