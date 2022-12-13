National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Dolphins-Bills 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Dolphins square off against division rival Buffalo Bills in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Dolphins were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, while the Bills took down the New York Jets in their matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Bills game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Dolphins at Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Bills -7.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Dolphins +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Peep the Saturday forecast for this AFC East tilt.

The Buffalo area is expected to be slammed with snow, which isn’t ideal for offensive fireworks. But more importantly, meteorologists are projecting around 20 mile-per-hour winds to be swirling throughout Orchard Park.

You can likely kiss the passing games goodbye.

Miami’s offense has also sputtered over the last couple of weeks against two solid defenses [San Francisco and Chargers], and it’s not like things get much easier against Buffalo’s front seven. If Sean McDermott can take away the middle of the field, this one could be a slog, with all things considered.

Wind and weather should keep it low and slow.



PICK: Under 42 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

