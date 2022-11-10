National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, pick
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, pick

44 mins ago

The Los Angeles Rams look to continue their recent dominance of the Arizona Cardinals when the NFC West Division teams play Sunday in California.

The Rams lead the all-time series 48-39-2, winning the past three contests and 11 of the past 12 since 2017. The NFL franchises first played each other in 1937 when the Rams were based in Cleveland and the Cardinals were based in Chicago.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -1.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Rams -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Cardinals +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Here’s where the Rams stand right now. They are averaging 16.4 points per game, and they haven’t even reached that number in their last two outings. 

No surprise here, but the Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not played well, and now he’s in the concussion protocol. The Rams offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL. And outside Cooper Kupp, they are lacking a single impact player at running back, tight end or wide receiver. 

On the other side are the Cardinals, a team you should never trust. 

The Cardinals are 17th in points per drive on offense while the Rams defense is 12th in points per drive. The Cardinals offensive line is battling through some injuries as well, and I think the Rams defensive line should take advantage. 

Also, Kyler Murray popped up on the injury report with a hamstring injury. When Murray starts getting beat up, the offense struggles because he doesn’t move as well.  

I will gladly take the Under in this game. 

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

