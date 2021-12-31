National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Falcons-Bills, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills (9-6) continue their quest for the AFC East Division title and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hope to keep their wild-card hopes alive when the teams meet in Buffalo, N.Y.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Falcons and Bills — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Atlanta Falcons @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -14 (Bills favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Bills -800 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Falcons +600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Falcons are 5-10 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bills are 9-6 ATS this season.

The Falcons have hit the over in the over/under six times in 15 games this season. The Bills have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 15 games this season.

When the Falcons score more than 17.6 points, they are 4-4 ATS and 6-2 straight up (SU). When the Bills score more than 26.7 points, they are 8-2 ATS and 8-2 SU.

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre

"A one-time Super Bowl favorite, the Bills have smashed bad teams to smithereens (the Jacksonville debacle, notwithstanding). And the Falcons have looked bad, facing anyone remotely good this season, going 1-6 against teams that are currently above .500. Their lone win was against the Dolphins when the Falcons had Calvin Ridley (10 targets).

"Atlanta isn't built to go into Buffalo — snow is expected in the morning, and temperatures will be in the 20s at kickoff — and win. This game has all the makings of a 38-10 Buffalo romp."

PICK: Bills (-14 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 14 points

Other Things To Know

The Bills are tied for first place in the AFC East with the New England Patriots but hold the tiebreaker (win percentage in division games).

The Falcons are in a three-way tie, one game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC. But a loss would eliminate Atlanta for the fourth consecutive season.

"I do think Buffalo is a little too Josh Allen reliant," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "There is also that concern about Buffalo after their win of the year against New England, do they come back down to earth?

"Every time this year I felt they were going to win big, and I bought in, I've been burned. It's when I've doubted them that they've delivered. To me, the Bills are the better team and there is a sense of urgency, but … Atlanta is still in the playoff hunt."

The Falcons' longest winning and losing streaks this season are two games. The Bills have won two consecutive games after losing three out of four.

The Falcons lead the all-time series 7-5, but the Bills won the previous matchup 23-17 on Oct. 1, 2017.

Atlanta features versatile running back Cordarrelle Patterson, a converted wide receiver. Patterson has toped 1,000 yards in total offense with 140 carries for 579 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns to go with 49 catches for 523 yards (10.7 per catch) and five TDs.

Atlanta has trouble getting to the quarterback as the Falcons have the fewest sacks in the NFL (16).

Quarterback Matt Ryan is 342-for-504 passing (67.9 percent) for 3,555 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Bills quarterback Allen also is a double-threat. Allen is 374-for-575 passing (65.0 percent) for 4,408 yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Allen is second on the team in rushing with 619 yards (53 behind Devin Singletary) on 102 carries with four TDs.

Stefon Diggs has 89 catches for 1,092 yards (12.3 per catch) with nine TDs.

