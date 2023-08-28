National Football League No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud named Texans' starting QB following preseason finale Published Aug. 28, 2023 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Texans are rolling with their top draft pick at quarterback to start the 2023 season.

C.J. Stroud will be the Texans' starting QB for the season-opener, coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters following their preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The No. 2 overall pick started all three preseason games for Houston, completing 11 of 20 passes for 89 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a 62.3 passer rating.

C.J. Stroud connects with Nico Collins for three-yard TD vs. Saints

With Sunday's announcement, Stroud became the third rookie to be named his team's starting quarterback for the upcoming season. No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was tabbed as the Carolina Panthers' starter at the beginning of training camp while No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson was named the Indianapolis Colts' starter in the middle of the preseason.

The Texans are counting on Stroud to be a keystone player for the franchise for years to come. Houston has been one of the worst teams in football over the past three seasons and has been one of the worst passing teams in the league the past two seasons following the March 2022 trade of QB Deshaun Watson.

The Texans revamped their offense over the offseason, adding playmakers Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz, Noah Brown and Devin Singletary and extending offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. They also kept QB Davis Mills, who started last season and will likely back up Stroud in 2023.

Stroud was one of the best quarterbacks in college football over the past couple seasons, throwing for more than 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns during his time at Ohio State.

Will Texans QB C.J. Stroud be a boom or bust in the NFL?

The Texans open the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10. Stroud's first home start will take place a week later when Houston hosts Richardson and the Colts.

