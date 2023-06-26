National Football League
Niners QB Brock Purdy to begin throwing as he takes next step in elbow rehab
National Football League

Niners QB Brock Purdy to begin throwing as he takes next step in elbow rehab

Published Jun. 26, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET

Brock Purdy is taking the next step in his recovery from the torn UCL in his throwing elbow.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was scheduled to start throwing with quarterbacks coach Will Hewlett and orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely in Jacksonville on Monday, the NFL Network reported. Purdy first worked with Hewlett and Gormely during the draft process in early 2022. 

Purdy wins the "NFL on FOX" Offensive Rookie Of The Year Award

Purdy wins the "NFL on FOX" Offensive Rookie Of The Year Award
Mark Sanchez and Chris Myers award 49ers QB Brock Purdy with the "NFL on FOX" Offensive Rookie Of The Year Award.

Now, Hewlett and Gormely are tasked with helping Purdy's arm get back to full strength and ready for the 2023 season. Purdy suffered his elbow injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. While Purdy was diagnosed with a torn UCL shortly after the loss, he didn't have surgery until March. As a result, he didn't throw during San Francisco's offseason workouts.

Still, the 49ers have held on to optimism that Purdy will be ready for training camp next month. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier in June that Purdy was "ahead of schedule" in his rehab but also noted that the team is "taking it very slowly."

ADVERTISEMENT

If Purdy is ready for camp, all signs point to him being the starting quarterback come September. In March, 49ers general manager John Lynch said that Purdy has "earned the right to start" following his breakout rookie season, in which he went 7-1 with 1,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions over eight games. 

If Purdy's rehab goes sideways or doesn't progress before then, it's a bit unclear who would start at quarterback for the 49ers. Trey Lance, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, and veteran Sam Darnold, whom the 49ers signed this offseason, both took snaps with the starting offensive unit during offseason workouts. 

What's Trey Lance's future in San Francisco?

What's Trey Lance's future in San Francisco?
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kentucky gets much-needed frontcourt help in West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell

Kentucky gets much-needed frontcourt help in West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes