Niners To Play Rams in First Regular-Season NFL Game in Australia in 2026
The San Francisco 49ers will be the team facing the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in the first regular-season NFL game in Australia next season, the league said Thursday.
The league had announced last year that it would be playing a game in 2026 in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that holds about 100,000 spectators. The Rams were also announced last year as the home team for that game, part of a multi-year commitment to play in Melbourne.
The NFL will play a record nine international games next season, including the league's first games in Paris and Rio de Janeiro.
"The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market, and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under," said Charlotte Offord, NFL Australia & New Zealand general manager.
The date and kickoff time will be announced later.
The Rams have had marketing rights in Australia since the NFL started its international marketing program in 2022.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Super Bowl LX: How Sam Darnold's Golden Retriever Energy United Seahawks Around Him
Best Super Bowl 2026 Prop Bets, Predictions by Chris “The Bear" Fallica
2026 NFL Coaching/GM Tracker: Highly-Touted Eagles Coach Leaves; PIT, ARI Find OCs
-
Glazer: Maxx Crosby Likely Done with Raiders, Would Take Parsons-Like Deal to Land Him
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Tom Brady Shares Josh McDaniels Story That Might Give Patriots Edge in Super Bowl LX
-
Ranking the 9 Greatest Defenses in Super Bowl History
The 10 Most Shocking Trades in Sports History, From A-Rod to Luka Doncic
3 Keys to Victory for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX
-
Super Bowl LX: How Sam Darnold's Golden Retriever Energy United Seahawks Around Him
Best Super Bowl 2026 Prop Bets, Predictions by Chris “The Bear" Fallica
2026 NFL Coaching/GM Tracker: Highly-Touted Eagles Coach Leaves; PIT, ARI Find OCs
-
Glazer: Maxx Crosby Likely Done with Raiders, Would Take Parsons-Like Deal to Land Him
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
Tom Brady Shares Josh McDaniels Story That Might Give Patriots Edge in Super Bowl LX
-
Ranking the 9 Greatest Defenses in Super Bowl History
The 10 Most Shocking Trades in Sports History, From A-Rod to Luka Doncic
3 Keys to Victory for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX