National Football League
NFL will keep the scouting combine in Indianapolis in 2025
National Football League

NFL will keep the scouting combine in Indianapolis in 2025

Published Jan. 18, 2024 11:14 p.m. ET

The NFL scouting combine will remain in Indianapolis through 2025.

"Indianapolis has a storied history with the NFL combine, so we are thrilled to continue partnering with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and our local partners for the event in 2025," league executive Peter O'Reilly said Thursday.

"The city has continued to innovate and help us evolve both the setup for the football evaluation process as well as growing the in-person experience for football fans in the region and across the country."

Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987, but the league has given other cities the opportunity to campaign to host it in the future.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

