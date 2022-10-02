National Football League
NFL Week 4: Vikings-Saints, Commanders-Cowboys, more top plays
Week 4 of the NFL season is off to a hot start Sunday, and we have you covered with every must-see moment.

First up, Minnesota and New Orleans kicked off the 2022 NFL International Series with an important NFC matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In the early window on FOX, Dallas is playing host to NFC East rival Washington, Tennessee is on the road to take on Indianapolis and Seattle and Detroit are battling to get to .500.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's Week 4 action.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints

Saints step it up

Taysom Hill barreled in for a short touchdown run to give New Orleans its first lead of the game.

Are you not entertained?

The Vikings gave fans in London quite a show, converting a fake punt late in the third quarter.

Adjusting on the fly

Marquez Callaway reacted to the ball in the air and made a great catch on a throw from Andy Dalton, putting the Saints in the red zone and setting up a score that cut the Vikings' lead to two.

Big boy football

First, Justin Jefferson made two defenders clash. Then, he lowered his shoulder on the defender to put the Vikings on the cusp of another score. 

However, Minnesota was once again unable to get into the end zone, settling for another field goal to go up 16-7. 

Two outta three

For the second time in three possessions, the Saints put the ball on the ground and saw it recovered by the Vikes.

Turning point?

After the Vikings converted a field goal to take a 10-7 lead just before halftime, they came up with a turnover, forcing a fumble by Dalton and putting themselves right back in scoring position. 

Minnesota wasn't able to score a touchdown however, settling for another field goal to take a 13-7 lead going into halftime.

Toe tapper

There is a heavyweight matchup going on between Jefferson and Marshon Lattimore. 

Jefferson won this round. 

Goin' swimmin'

Young pass-rushers, take note: Cam Jordan is still one of the best in the game at getting to the QB.

Defense to offense

The Saints took that INT from Tyrann Mathieu and turned it into points, when Dalton found Chris Olave for six to tie the game at seven.

Put some honey in it

The Honey Badger will remember his first interception of the 2022 season, considering he waited until he went abroad to make it happen. 

Z-sack

Zadarius Smith was a huge addition for the Vikings this offseason, and he's paying dividends in the U.K.

Defense matters

The technique, followed by the sack — a thing of beauty from Kentavius Street.

Tea time

Kirk Cousins found Alex Mattison for the first score of the day — and Mattison, clearly, is fully engulfed in English culture.

COMING UP:

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New York Giants
NYG

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Detroit Lions
DET

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Houston Texans
HOU

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Carolina Panthers
CAR

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Green Bay Packers
GB

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
