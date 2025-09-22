National Football League NFL Week 3 Recap: 10 Stats from Jordan Davis to Caleb Williams Published Sep. 22, 2025 11:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season was historic for many reasons – from a record number of blocked kicks to big guys on the defensive line scoring touchdowns.

If you're looking for stats that can make you sound smart with your friends this week, we have you covered. The FOX Sports research team has identified its favorite nuggets from the week to share.

Let's get into it.

1. There was a bonanza of blocked kicks on Sunday in Week 3.

The last time we had five blocked field goals in a day was Sept. 17, 2006.

The four blocked field goals in the fourth quarter are the most in the closing period since at least 1991, which is as far back as our data goes.

2. Jordan Davis (336 pounds) is the heaviest player in NFL history to return a blocked kick 50-plus yards for a touchdown.

3. Jonathan Taylor now has nine rushing touchdowns of 45+ yards in his career. That's tied with Derrick Henry and Chris Johnson for the most by any player in NFL history prior to their 27th birthday.

4. Isaiah Rodgers is the first Vikings player ever with two defensive touchdowns in a game.

The last player with a pick-six and a fumble-return touchdown in the same game was Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018, against the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 11).

The last player with a 60+ yard TD of each was Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22, 2017, against the Carolina Panthers (Week 7).

5. Carson Wentz is the first QB to start for six different teams in a six-year span since 1950.

6. Aaron Rodgers has now passed Brett Favre for the most pass TDs in NFL history (510, fourth-most ever).

Matthew Stafford also passed Matt Ryan for the ninth-most ever with 382.

7. Mike Evans and Davante Adams each recorded a receiving touchdown this week, ranking ninth and 10th all-time, respectively. Evans has 106 and Adams 105 entering Week 4.

8. Teams to start 3-0 in the Super Bowl era while punting less than five times? The 2007 Patriots and 2025 Colts.

9. Christian McCaffrey is the first player with at least 50 carries and 25 receptions through three weeks since Thurman Thomas in his 1991 MVP season.

10. Here's a list of players to have recorded 275+ pass yards and four or more pass TDs in three quarters vs. the Cowboys since 1991:

Randall Cunningham in Week 13, 1998

Donovan McNabb in Week 10, 2004

Drew Brees in Week 14, 2006

Caleb Williams in Week 3, 2025

