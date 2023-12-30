National Football League NFL Week 17 Blazin' 5: Can Eagles cover massive spread vs. Cardinals? Published Dec. 30, 2023 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 17 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd's favorite picks from this week's slate of games.

Let's get to it.

Titans @ Texans (-4.5)

1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Texans -4 (Texans win 27-17)

ADVERTISEMENT

Colin's thoughts: "C.J. Stroud comes back. They're 5-2 in their last seven games at home. I like the coach. I like the quarterback. And C.J. Stroud at home has a 109 passing rating this year."

Raiders @ Colts (-3.5)

1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Colts -3.5 (Colts win 26-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I don't understand this line. I think the Colts should be favored by more. Again, 4-2 over their last six games, and [Gardner] Minshew has been a very good home quarterback. The Raiders are off a wildly emotional win over the Chiefs. They'll regress."

Rams (-5.5) @ Giants

1 p.m., ET Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Giants +5.5 (Rams win 24-20)

Colin's thoughts: "This is gonna be closer than people think. Rams, I think, will win late — although their field goal kicking is suspect. Rams defense over the last three weeks, they've gotten into shootouts. I think it's a really close game."

Blazin' 5: Can Eagles cover massive spread?

Cardinals @ Eagles (-11.5)

1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +11.5 (Eagles win 30-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Kyler Murray moves the chains. Jalen Hurts has been struggling. Kyler Murray, 97.5 passer rating in last week's loss to the Bears. And let's be honest about Philly: I like ‘em, but they’re a rough sled right now."

Steelers @ Seahawks (-3.5)

4:05 p.m., ET Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks win 27-21)

Colin's thoughts: "Steelers are overvalued. Geno Smith is more than capable. He completed 69% of his throws last week and had a 105 passer rating against the Titans defense. Mason Rudolph, career passer rating, low 80s. I think Seattle's gonna win this game."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share