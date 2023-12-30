NFL Week 17 Blazin' 5: Can Eagles cover massive spread vs. Cardinals?
NFL Week 17 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd's favorite picks from this week's slate of games.
Let's get to it.
Titans @ Texans (-4.5)
1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App
Colin's pick, score prediction: Texans -4 (Texans win 27-17)
Colin's thoughts: "C.J. Stroud comes back. They're 5-2 in their last seven games at home. I like the coach. I like the quarterback. And C.J. Stroud at home has a 109 passing rating this year."
Raiders @ Colts (-3.5)
1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Colts -3.5 (Colts win 26-20)
Colin's thoughts: "I don't understand this line. I think the Colts should be favored by more. Again, 4-2 over their last six games, and [Gardner] Minshew has been a very good home quarterback. The Raiders are off a wildly emotional win over the Chiefs. They'll regress."
Rams (-5.5) @ Giants
1 p.m., ET Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App
Colin's pick, score prediction: Giants +5.5 (Rams win 24-20)
Colin's thoughts: "This is gonna be closer than people think. Rams, I think, will win late — although their field goal kicking is suspect. Rams defense over the last three weeks, they've gotten into shootouts. I think it's a really close game."
Cardinals @ Eagles (-11.5)
1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App
Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +11.5 (Eagles win 30-24)
Colin's thoughts: "Kyler Murray moves the chains. Jalen Hurts has been struggling. Kyler Murray, 97.5 passer rating in last week's loss to the Bears. And let's be honest about Philly: I like ‘em, but they’re a rough sled right now."
Steelers @ Seahawks (-3.5)
4:05 p.m., ET Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App
Colin's pick, score prediction: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks win 27-21)
Colin's thoughts: "Steelers are overvalued. Geno Smith is more than capable. He completed 69% of his throws last week and had a 105 passer rating against the Titans defense. Mason Rudolph, career passer rating, low 80s. I think Seattle's gonna win this game."
