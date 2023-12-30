National Football League
NFL Week 17 Blazin' 5: Can Eagles cover massive spread vs. Cardinals?
Published Dec. 30, 2023 11:28 a.m. ET
Colin Cowherd
Host, THE HERD; Co-Host, FOX NFL KICKOFF

NFL Week 17 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd's favorite picks from this week's slate of games.

Let's get to it.

Titans @ Texans (-4.5)
1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Texans -4 (Texans win 27-17)

Colin's thoughts: "C.J. Stroud comes back. They're 5-2 in their last seven games at home. I like the coach. I like the quarterback. And C.J. Stroud at home has a 109 passing rating this year."

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Houston Texans
HOU

Raiders @ Colts (-3.5)
1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Colts -3.5 (Colts win 26-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I don't understand this line. I think the Colts should be favored by more. Again, 4-2 over their last six games, and [Gardner] Minshew has been a very good home quarterback. The Raiders are off a wildly emotional win over the Chiefs. They'll regress."

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Rams (-5.5) @ Giants 
1 p.m., ET Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Giants +5.5 (Rams win 24-20)

Colin's thoughts: "This is gonna be closer than people think. Rams, I think, will win late — although their field goal kicking is suspect. Rams defense over the last three weeks, they've gotten into shootouts. I think it's a really close game."

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
New York Giants
NYG

Cardinals @ Eagles (-11.5)
1 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +11.5 (Eagles win 30-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Kyler Murray moves the chains. Jalen Hurts has been struggling. Kyler Murray, 97.5 passer rating in last week's loss to the Bears. And let's be honest about Philly: I like ‘em, but they’re a rough sled right now."

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Steelers @ Seahawks (-3.5)
4:05 p.m., ET Dec. 31, FOX & FOX Sports App

Colin's pick, score prediction: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks win 27-21)

Colin's thoughts: "Steelers are overvalued. Geno Smith is more than capable. He completed 69% of his throws last week and had a 105 passer rating against the Titans defense. Mason Rudolph, career passer rating, low 80s. I think Seattle's gonna win this game."

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

