NFL Week 11 Blazin' 5: Who wins Eagles-Chiefs?
Week 11 features arguably the biggest matchup of the season, with a Super Bowl LVII rematch set for Monday night.
On Friday, Colin Cowherd shared his favorite picks for Week 11, including that showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
Bears @ Lions (-7.5)
1 p.m. ET, FOX
Colin's pick, score prediction: Bears +7.5 (Lions win, 28-23)
Colin's thoughts: "Justin Fields missed a month — he's back, and he played very well in his last two games before the injury, completing 67% of his throws. They also have an excellent run defense. They will force Detroit to throw it, which is fine, but they won't dominate the ground."
Raiders @ Dolphins (-12.5)
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Dolphins -12.5 (Dolphins win 40-24)
Colin's thoughts: "Offensive coach, at home, coming off a bye — like it? I love it. They're 4-0 at home this year are the Dolphins. Their offense is No. 1 in the league when they play at home in virtually every category. … They're 6-0 against losing teams — the Mike Tyson of the NFL."
Seahawks (-1) @ Rams
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Rams +1 (Rams win, 27-24)
Colin's thoughts: "The Rams are the healthiest they've been in a long time. Sean McVay — eight of nine games against Pete Carroll, he's covered. Matthew Stafford has been great against the Seahawks, but the story here is Seattle is regressing."
Jets @ Bills (-7)
4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Bills -7 (Bills win, 28-13)
Colin's thoughts: "Teams that are embarrassed, on TV, have an intense week of practice. Teams that replace coaches, coordinators, have a very focused week of practice. Buffalo — top-10 scoring offense, the second-most sacks in the league. The Jets offensive line is a mess, and generally, bad O-lines are worse on the road."
Eagles @ Chiefs (-2.5)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC
Colin's pick, score prediction: Eagles +2.5 (Eagles win, 30-24)
Colin's thoughts: "Jalen Hurts, plus points? By the way, both teams coming off a bye, and Nick Sirriani is 3-0 off a bye, too. I don't think that's a big advantage. Listen: Jalen Hurts wins these games. He is 12-0 in his last 12 games against winning teams."
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
Bengals vs. Ravens highlights: Ravens win 34-20; Joe Burrow, Mark Andrews injured
Will Cardinals, Giants draft QB in 2024? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet looks ahead
Travis Kelce's old tweets unearthed; Taco Bell, Olive Garden, Chipotle respond
-
Michigan, Lions attracting big bets: 'The public loves to back Michigan'
2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
Eagles relive Super Bowl nightmare to prepare for super rematch with the Chiefs
-
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has wrist sprain, Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) likely out for year
-
Bengals vs. Ravens highlights: Ravens win 34-20; Joe Burrow, Mark Andrews injured
Will Cardinals, Giants draft QB in 2024? Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet looks ahead
Travis Kelce's old tweets unearthed; Taco Bell, Olive Garden, Chipotle respond
-
Michigan, Lions attracting big bets: 'The public loves to back Michigan'
2023 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
Eagles relive Super Bowl nightmare to prepare for super rematch with the Chiefs
-
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has wrist sprain, Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) likely out for year