NFL Week 11 Blazin' 5: Who wins Eagles-Chiefs?

Week 11 features arguably the biggest matchup of the season, with a Super Bowl LVII rematch set for Monday night.

On Friday, Colin Cowherd shared his favorite picks for Week 11, including that showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Bears @ Lions (-7.5)

1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bears +7.5 (Lions win, 28-23)

Colin's thoughts: "Justin Fields missed a month — he's back, and he played very well in his last two games before the injury, completing 67% of his throws. They also have an excellent run defense. They will force Detroit to throw it, which is fine, but they won't dominate the ground."

Raiders @ Dolphins (-12.5)

1 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Dolphins -12.5 (Dolphins win 40-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Offensive coach, at home, coming off a bye — like it? I love it. They're 4-0 at home this year are the Dolphins. Their offense is No. 1 in the league when they play at home in virtually every category. … They're 6-0 against losing teams — the Mike Tyson of the NFL."

Seahawks (-1) @ Rams

4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Rams +1 (Rams win, 27-24)

Colin's thoughts: "The Rams are the healthiest they've been in a long time. Sean McVay — eight of nine games against Pete Carroll, he's covered. Matthew Stafford has been great against the Seahawks, but the story here is Seattle is regressing."

Jets @ Bills (-7)

4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bills -7 (Bills win, 28-13)

Colin's thoughts: "Teams that are embarrassed, on TV, have an intense week of practice. Teams that replace coaches, coordinators, have a very focused week of practice. Buffalo — top-10 scoring offense, the second-most sacks in the league. The Jets offensive line is a mess, and generally, bad O-lines are worse on the road."

Eagles @ Chiefs (-2.5)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Eagles +2.5 (Eagles win, 30-24)

Colin's thoughts: "Jalen Hurts, plus points? By the way, both teams coming off a bye, and Nick Sirriani is 3-0 off a bye, too. I don't think that's a big advantage. Listen: Jalen Hurts wins these games. He is 12-0 in his last 12 games against winning teams."

