NFL Top-10 Rankings: Lions Grab Top Spot; Eagles, Bills Drop; Bucs, Colts Climb
NFL Top-10 Rankings: Lions Grab Top Spot; Eagles, Bills Drop; Bucs, Colts Climb

Published Oct. 6, 2025 8:18 a.m. ET
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

And then there were none. The Eagles and Bills went down to defeat on Sunday, leaving no unbeaten teams in the NFL. That shakes up my rankings, with the Lions rising to the top, the Buccaneers, Steelers and Colts climbing, and three new teams joining the top 10.  

Let's see where everyone stands after the Week 5 upsets.

#1 Detroit Lions
Previously ranked: 3
4-1

Credit Dan Campbell for quickly reshaping the Lions into title contenders with a pair of new coordinators leading the way. Despite dealing with numerous coaching staff changes, Detroit looks primed and ready to go on a deep postseason run.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles
Previously ranked: 1
4-1

After taking to the air to appease A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in a loss to the Broncos, the Eagles must get back to the run-heavy approach that makes them the most-feared squad in football. Without a persistent running game that enables them to control the clock and set up big plays in the passing game, the Eagles are more susceptible to upsets by inferior teams.

#3 Buffalo Bills
Previously ranked: 2
4-1

The Bills might be the best "team" in football, but they are not talented enough to overcome a slew of self-inflicted mistakes. After dropping a prime-time game to a division rival due to a blunder-fest in front of their home crowd, the Bills must get back to playing the fundamentally sound brand of ball that makes them tough to beat at home or on the road.

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previously ranked: 6
4-1

Baker Mayfield continues to strengthen his MVP résumé with his spectacular play and late-game heroics. The former No. 1 overall pick has directed three game-winning drives already this season, showing the ability to put the Buccaneers on his back in the clutch.

#5 Pittsburgh Steelers
Previously ranked: 8
3-1

It has not been pretty for the Steelers, but they are sitting at 3-1, with a team that is still trying to find its identity with so many new faces on the roster. Despite all the turnover, the Steelers’ rugged ways and blue-chip players have been enough to help them race out of the gates.

#6 Indianapolis Colts
Previously ranked: 10
4-1

It is time for the football world to respect the Colts as a legitimate contender. Shane Steichen has his team playing complementary football, with Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor providing excellent offensive balance to complement a playmaking defense that is playing at a championship level under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

#7 San Francisco 49ers
previously unranked
4-1

Kyle Shanahan might have created his own QB dilemma with backup Mac Jones playing like a Pro Bowler under his direction. Although Brock Purdy is locked in on a mega-deal, Jones' impressive performance has the 49ers in the thick of the title chase with several blue-chip players on the sidelines.

#8 Jacksonville Jaguars
Previously ranked: 9
3-1

The Jaguars face a big test Monday night against the Chiefs, but they deserve a mention as an AFC dark horse. Jacksonville boasts a turnover-obsessed defense and a ground-and-pound offense with Travis Etienne leading the way. 

#9 Denver Broncos
previously unranked
3-2

With an impressive road win over the defending-champion Eagles, the Broncos announced their arrival as a dark-horse contender. As Sean Payton and Vance Joseph craft exotic schemes to foil their opponents, the Broncos possess the talent and tactics to climb to the top of the charts.

#10 Washington Commanders
previously unranked
3-2

After overcoming a slow start, the Commanders are beginning to resemble the Super Bowl contender many envisioned. As Jayden Daniels returns to form after missing action with an injury, the Commanders could climb their way back into title contention.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

