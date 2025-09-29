National Football League NFL Top-10 Rankings: Eagles, Bills Stay on Top; Lions, Rams Climb; 3 New Teams Join Published Sep. 29, 2025 8:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Sunday of Week 4 started in Dublin and ended in Dallas, with drama unfolding from morning to late night. The Eagles and Bills remain undefeated, the Lions certified their bully status, and the Rams took down "Indiana Jones" and the upstart Colts.

Let's see where everyone stands after some thrilling Week 4 action.

The defending champs continue to find various ways to stack wins against elite competition. Although they have some vulnerabilities, the Eagles’ ability to win "ugly" games speaks to their toughness and resilience. In a league where the bottom line matters, it is hard to disregard Philadelphia's impressive run of 20 wins in the team's past 21 games.

Sean McDermott might have the best "team" in football when it comes to execution and fundamentals. Though the Bills don't have the league's best collection of talent, there are few teams that can knock them off when they are adhering to their complementary football approach. The Bills' ability to rely on their offense, defense or special teams to pick up the slack when one unit struggles enables them to win without bringing their "A" game weekly.

The baddest bullies on the block continue to pummel their opponents into submission, utilizing brute force and a relentless spirit to force their foes to tap out. Despite breaking in a pair of new coordinators and a handful of assistants, the Lions look like a well-oiled machine with superb execution complementing their toughness and tenacity. As a rare team capable of winning with force or finesse, the Lions are built to take down the league’s heavyweights in championship-caliber battles.

Style points do not matter in Hollywood, and the Rams keep stacking wins by relying on various methods to get the job done. Against the Colts, L.A.'s big-play offense showed up and showed out with the game on the line. With Matthew Stafford dropping bombs over the top of over-aggressive defenders committed to slowing down the vaunted rushing attack, the Rams can rely on their aerial attack to pick up the slack when other units struggle.

A disappointing loss to the previously winless Giants revealed the Chargers’ razor-thin margin for error. Though they rarely beat themselves with self-inflicted mistakes, the Chargers on Sunday discovered that turnovers are a recipe for disaster in any game, particularly against an inferior opponent on the road. While the loss looks bad in real time, it could teach the Bolts a valuable lesson that helps them maximize their potential by season’s end.

Despite a tough loss to the defending champs in Week 4, the Buccaneers are set up to make a run down the stretch. The return of a few key playmakers could transform the offense into a juggernaut by season’s end. As the defense continues to evolve into a disruptive unit that overwhelms opponents with exotic zone pressures, Tampa could emerge as the team no one wants to face in the postseason.

Mike Macdonald has the Seahawks playing great football at the quarter-mark. Although Seattle nearly squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals last Thursday, the late-game resilience of its QB1, WR1 and kicker kept the team in the win column. Given the importance of playmaking down the stretch, Seattle's ability to finish off a division rival on the road suggests that the Seahawks are built for the heavyweight bouts on the horizon.

Mike Tomlin’s squad has crept into my top 10 after hitting the quarter-pole with a 3-1 record. Though the results matter, it is the team’s burgeoning chemistry and connectivity that has the Steelers lurking as a title contender. As the offense finds its identity as a rugged unit with big-play potential, the defense is rounding into form as the "shut ‘em down" crew sparked by its blue-chip playmakers.

After scratching out a road win against a league heavyweight, the Jaguars deserve a mention as an AFC dark horse. The turnover-obsessed defense notched its fourth straight game with at least three takeaways, while the offense is transforming into a ground-and-pound machine with Travis Etienne leading the way.

Despite falling from the ranks of the unbeaten, the Colts might have learned some valuable lessons losing to a formidable foe on the road. The AFC South co-leaders dominated the Rams for nearly three quarters before a series of miscues cost them a potential signature win. For a team that must play "clean" football to win against the league’s elite, the Colts discovered they are not good enough to overcome self-inflicted mistakes in a hostile environment on the road.

