National Football League NFL Top-10 Rankings: Eagles Block Challengers; Colts Climb; Packers, Rams Tumble Published Sep. 22, 2025 8:27 a.m. ET

Though it took an epic comeback highlighted by a pair of blocked kicks in the fourth quarter, the defending-champion Eagles remain undefeated and in the top spot in my rankings. The Bills, Chargers and surprising Colts are creeping up, while the Packers and Rams need a minute to figure out what just happened.

Let's see where everyone stands after some thrilling Week 3 action.

The Eagles were pushed to the brink but showed their toughness and resilience, overcoming a third-quarter 26-7 deficit to the Rams to move to 3-0. The comeback win pushed Philadelphia's record to 19-1 over the past 20 games, reflecting the dominance of a champion that’s poised to make a back-to-back title run.

The AFC powerhouse continues to pummel foes utilizing a blue-collar approach to chalk up wins. Though their complementary football game plans lack pizzazz, Josh Allen & Co. continue to find various ways to light up the scoreboard and stack wins.

Despite their fancy powder blue uniforms, the Chargers lean into the down-and-dirty brand of ball their head coach prefers. Jim Harbaugh wants to pound opponents into submission with the running game and defense acting as sledgehammers. With Justin Herbert always available to bail the Bolts out if plans go awry, Los Angeles is rounding into form as the AFC heavyweight no one wants to play in the postseason.

The meteoric rise of the Colts is a testament to the fantastic play of Daniel Jones within a scheme that accentuates his strengths as a high-end game manager with mobile playmaking skills. Plus, Jones’ stellar supporting cast, particularly star running back Jonathan Taylor, alleviates the pressure on the quarterback to operate like a one-man show. The Colts are winning with a low-risk formula (no turnovers, penalties or big plays allowed) that could make them a tough out in the playoffs.

The Ravens host the Lions on Monday night, which figures to be an early-season brawl. But when Lamar Jackson & Co. are locked in, there are few teams capable of going toe to toe with Baltimore. The Ravens are an ultra-physical team that could go on a deep playoff run if they can avoid the silly penalties and blunders that have plagued them in recent seasons.

Baker Mayfield continues to strengthen his MVP case with another game-winning drive that showcased his talents as a clutch performer. The former No. 1 overall pick dazzles in high-pressure moments, giving the Buccaneers the edge over their opponents in late-game situations. Considering his impact on the outcome of close games, Mayfield is the X-factor who could propel Tampa Bay on a deep postseason run.

Just when the 49ers needed him — quarterback Brock Purdy remains sidelined with toe and shoulder issues — running back Christian McCaffrey dusted off some of the playmaking magic that could lead to a gold jacket down the road. With a suffocating defense rounding into form under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the 49ers have enough firepower to overcome the injury bug and remain a contender in very competitive NFC field.

After dropping a stunner on the road, Green Bay must reset and refocus after a tumble down the charts. Though their superior talent makes them a viable contender, the Packers' lack of focus against the cellar-dwelling Browns leads to questions about their readiness as a potential champion.

The Lions face an early-season test playing the Ravens on the road on Monday night. Are they the team that got manhandled by the Packers in Week 1 or the team that put an old-school whipping on the Bears in Week 2? Detroit still has one of the most explosive offenses in the league and could be a team no one wants to face down the stretch.

The Rams' three-quarter dominance of the Eagles on the road suggests that Sean McVay’s squad is built for a title run. Though the fourth-quarter collapse leads to questions about their finishing skills, the Rams’ ability to go toe-to-toe with the defending champs should give them confidence as a contender.

