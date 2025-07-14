National Football League
NFL, Sony Build New Coach's Headset That Will Debut During 2025 NFL Season
National Football League

NFL, Sony Build New Coach's Headset That Will Debut During 2025 NFL Season

Updated Jul. 14, 2025 2:54 p.m. ET

In the NFL, communicating via technology is a vital part of a team's scheme, and there has been a new advancement in the headsets coaches wear on the sidelines.

The league will debut upgraded headsets during the upcoming season, with all 32 clubs having worked with the newly designed headsets during OTAs this summer. The project to redesign and invent the existing headsets began after the 2023 season in collaboration with Sony, the NFL’s corporate innovation technology partner.

"The last thing you want a coach to worry about is their headset," Gary Brantley, the NFL's chief information officer, told USA TODAY Sports

The new design features a slightly larger microphone with voice recognition, muting capabilities and noise-canceling features, according to USA TODAY Sports' report. The new, custom microphone allows the coach's voice to be isolated in any condition — no matter the noise level of the stadium or how unpleasant the weather is.

Sony's engineers traveled to dozens of NFL games — including international games — to record crowd noise.

What's more, Sony engineers received weather data from the past 20 years of NFL games so they could experiment in all conditions — and experiment they did. The Tokyo-based engineers meticulously tested the durability and technological integrity of the new headsets, standing in freezers to mimic the frigid weather at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and in showers to replicate a downpour at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, per the report.

No stone was left unturned in the NFL and Sony's quest to innovate, and only time will tell how these new headsets impact the game.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Arrested On Battery, Domestic Violence Charge

Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Arrested On Battery, Domestic Violence Charge

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes