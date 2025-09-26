National Football League
NFL To Play 3 Regular-Season Games Over 5 Years in Brazil Beginning in 2026
Published Sep. 26, 2025 2:06 p.m. ET

The NFL will play three regular-season games over five years in Rio de Janeiro beginning in 2026.

The league announced the multiyear commitment Friday as part of its ongoing plan to take international games to new cities around the world.

The NFL has already played twice in Brazil — Green Bay and Philadelphia in 2024; Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 this season — at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. The league will now expand across the country to the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio.

Detroit, Miami, New England and Philadelphia have international marketing rights in Brazil under the NFL's global markets program, which promotes brand awareness and fandom beyond the United States.

"Building on the success of the games in São Paulo, we could not be more excited to play in one of the world’s most iconic cities — Rio de Janeiro," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with our city and state partners in Rio along with the historic Maracanã Stadium to deepen our ties to the tens of millions of fans in Brazil and across South America."

The NFL has played 56 regular-season games internationally, with Frankfurt, London, Mexico City, Munich, São Paulo and Toronto hosting games to date. As part of the 2025 International Games and following the opener game in São Paulo, Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid will host games in the coming weeks.

Also in 2026, Australia will host an NFL game for the first time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the league’s regular-season debut on the continent.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

