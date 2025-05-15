National Football League
NFL owners to consider resolution to allow players to play Olympic flag football
National Football League

NFL owners to consider resolution to allow players to play Olympic flag football

Published May. 15, 2025 12:46 p.m. ET

NFL owners will discuss a proposal to allow players under contract to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles.

The league released a proposed resolution on Thursday on the issue that will be considered next week by owners at the spring meetings in Minnesota.

If the resolution is approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners, the league would be allowed to negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies on the specifics of letting NFL players participate.

The NFL has been making a big push into flag football in hopes of increasing youth participation and opportunities for women in the sport. The league played a major role in making sure the Los Angeles Olympics would be the first with flag football with events for both men and women.

Several star players, including Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami receiver Tyreek Hill, have expressed interest in the past in participating in the Olympics.

The proposal would allow only one player per NFL team to be selected by a country for the Olympics in addition to each team's designated international player.

It also provides for injury protection and salary cap credit in case of any injuries and requires minimum standards for medical staffs and field surfaces.

The 2028 Games will be held from July 14-30. Training camps would typically open for teams that summer in the final week of July based on the current league schedule.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team

2025 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes