NFL odds: Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence favored to throw most interceptions

The first two weekends of NFL preseason are in the books, which means the start of the regular season is that much closer.

While many fans only think of MVP and Super Bowl when thinking of futures odds, a savvy bettor knows there is a plethora of opportunities to make money betting on off-beat wagers.

One such wager available at FOX Bet is the ability to put money down on the player most likely to lead the league in interceptions.

Let’s take a look at the opening lines for some early favorites to lead the league in thrown picks (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO THROW THE MOST INTERCEPTIONS (via FOX Bet) *

Zach Wilson: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Trevor Lawrence: +900 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Justin Fields: +900 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Davis Mills: +900 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Baker Mayfield: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Daniel Jones: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Tua Tagovailoa: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jameis Winston: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Matthew Stafford: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Mac Jones: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Trey Lance: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

*odds as of 8/19/2022

Wilson (+800) is still the favorite to get picked off the most this season even though he's currently slated to miss two to four weeks after suffering an injury in Week 1 of the preseason.

While he did throw nine picks in his first five games last season — including four in the home opener — Wilson settled down as the year continued. The QB only threw two picks over his final seven games. Wilson ended the year ranked 17th with 11 interceptions, but he missed four games due to a knee injury.

So why is he favored for the not-so-glamorous honor this season? As the leader of a young team with the offense firmly in his hands, the freewheeling, risk-taker is bound to force a few as he continues to learn the nuances of the NFL game.

Whether it’s boom or bust, bettors are keeping their eyes on Wilson this year.

Similarly, Lawrence (+900) comes in with the second-most favorable odds to win this prop bet. Lawrence was put into a tough situation last year — which saw his coach get canned during the season — and ended up tied for the league lead in interceptions with 17.

With a new head coach and former NFL QB Doug Pederson in place to guide him, Lawrence will have the support system that was lacking last season. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the 12th-toughest schedule this season and are only slated to win 6.5 games.

While Lawrence has all the talent in the world, that’s a hard slate for any second-year signal-caller to handle.

A strong dark horse to win this award is none other than last season's co-leader, Matthew Stafford (+1700). Stafford had a storybook season. He moved from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, won the first playoff game of his career, took home the Vince Lombardi trophy and starred in an AT&T commercial with Lily. How can you beat that? However, the talented QB still tied Lawrence with 17 interceptions thrown last season.

Since Los Angeles is not going to stop airing the ball out anytime soon, Stafford offers good value for repeating as the leader of this dubious prop.

FOX Bet trader Daniel Montanari believes Chicago's Justin Fields is also a smart betting play.



"The Bears will want to see a full season from Fields to determine if he’s the QB of the future, and with what seems a below par wide receiver core, there should be more interceptions up for grabs for opposing DBs," Montanari explained. "Also, in Fields’ 11 games in 2021, he was throwing an interception on 3.8% of his pass attempts. This was a full 1% higher than both Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford, who not only led the league in INTs with 17 each but were second-highest in the interception percentage per pass attempt."



PICK: Justin Fields to lead NFL in interceptions (+900 at FOX Bet; bet $10 to win $100 total)



So there you have it. Is there anyone else you think offers a good chance to lead the league in thrown picks? Head over to FOX Bet and place your wagers today!

