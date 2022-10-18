National Football League NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Colts-Titans 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in a Week 7, NFL battle between AFC foes.

Indy is coming off a 34-27 Week 6 win over the Jaguars. Tennessee is coming off a bye, but before having a week off, the squad posted a three-game win streak. The Titans got wins over the Raiders, Colts and the Commanders in Weeks 3, 4 and 5.

Which AFC team gets the victory in this Week 7 matchup?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

Colts at Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Titans -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Colts +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Don’t let Frank Reich’s squad get hot.

After the Colts’ annual face plant to start the season, they’ve ripped off three wins in four games and Matt Ryan is starting to find rhythm with the offense. It also helps that the Indianapolis receiver room is finally getting healthy.

It’s sounding like Jonathan Taylor and Kwity Paye are trending in the right direction for Sunday, so this Sunday’s game against Tennessee might be the healthiest we’ll see Indy to date. That’s a big deal.

I’ll take the points with what I believe is the better team.

PICK: Colts (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

