NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Raiders-Chiefs, pick

1 day ago

One of the most bitter AFC rivalries resumes when the Las Vegas Raiders play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs lead the all-time NFL series 70-54-2, winning the previous three games, eight of the past nine (since 2017) and 13 of the past 15 (since 2014).

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Raiders-Chiefs game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Raiders @ Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -7.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Raiders +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the Kansas City Chiefs defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 in Week 4.

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Andy Reid became the coach of the Kansas City in 2013 and his Chiefs squad has owned the Raiders, losing just three times in 18 games. Most of the 15 wins have been by over a touchdown, with just two of the wins coming in fewer than six points. More often than not, the scores look like we saw last season, which is the Chiefs winning 48-9 and 41-14. They are going to dominate a poor Raiders team again on Monday night.  

The Chiefs got their swagger back against the Bucs on Sunday night and I do not expect a let-down against a hated rival in the Raiders. The Chiefs offense is back to where I expected, near the top of all efficiency numbers. The Raiders defense is 22nd in passing, 29th in the red zone and 31st in sacks. If you’re not pressuring Mahomes, he will tear this defense apart.  

The Raiders offense has shown some life, but not enough where it counts. Their offensive line struggles, which leads to poor performance in the red zone. They are 28th in red zone offense. The Chiefs defense is much improved, and it’s not hard to see them winning in the trenches and being all over Carr from start to finish on Monday night. 

The Chiefs are going to win this game and cover with ease.  

PICK: Chiefs (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points 

