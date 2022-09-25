NFL odds Week 3: Wacky wins and bad beats 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you've ever watched an NFL game at a sportsbook, you've seen the reaction – half the room cheers, and the other half screams in exasperation after a particular play.

Welcome to the world of wacky wins and bad beats in sports betting.

Each week, we'll recap the betting plays that had some people cashing in and others tearing up their tickets in frustration. To paraphrase famed broadcaster Al Michaels, "those plays are significant to some."

Let's dive into this week's craziness!

– The Chiefs led the Colts (+4.5 at FOX Bet) 17-13 midway through the fourth period. Indianapolis had third-and-6 from its down 39 when Matt Ryan was sacked for an 8-yard loss, but Kansas City was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Colts a first down at their 46.

Seven plays later, Jelani Woods caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Ryan with 24 seconds to go to give the Colts a three-point lead.

The Chiefs, with help from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, got to the Colts' 46 with 8 seconds to go but Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the final play.

The Colts pulled the upset and won as +175 moneyline underdogs.

– The Bengals led the Jets 27-12 late in the third quarter with the over/under at 45.5 but the teams were scoreless in the final period. The Jets drove to the Bengals' 14 early in the final period but failed to score. Cincinnati missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt (NFL kickers make that kick more than 80% of the time) with 2:15 to go. The Jets drove to the Bengals' 17 with a minute to go but threw an interception near the goal line.

– The Lions are 3-0 against the spread (ATS) to start a season for the first time in 30 years.

– By beating the Saints 22-14, the Panthers snapped a nine-game skid straight up (SU) and ATS.

– By losing to the Dolphins 21-19, the Bills are 0-6 in games decided by eight points or fewer since the start of last season.

– The Panthers are 10-0 under Matt Rhule when allowing less than 16 points but 1-24 when allowing 17 or more points with Rhule as coach.

– The pregame passing over/under (O/U) total for Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Thursday against the Browns was 207.5 yards. Trubisky finished 20-for-32 passing (62.5%) for … 207 yards.

– The O/U for total points started at 40.5 at some sports books. Trailing 22-17 (39 total), Pittsburgh took over at its own 4-yard line after a punt with 9 seconds to go. Then it happened. A short pass completion, a lateral, a fumble and recovery in the end zone after time expired made the final score 29-17.

– Caesars Sports had Trubisky's O/U for interceptions thrown during the game at 0.5. Max Meyer of Caesars Sports tweeted that 100% of the bets at Caesars were on the over. Trubisky did not throw an interception. This means Trubisky likely will get consideration for Caesars Sports unofficial player of the week.

– Trubisky's prop bet for completions was 19.5. That short pass completion on the final play mentioned above made winners of not only those who bet the over on the passing yards but also for the bettors who backed the over for his completions.

– The O/U for Steelers receiver Chase Claypool's receiving yards was 35.5. Claypool had 41 receiving yards prior to the final play but was credited with a 6-yard loss to finish with 35 yards.

Stay tuned for more of the craziness!

