NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bills-Lions, pick
41 mins ago

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Detroit to face the Lions in a Week 12 NFL matchup between two teams that have had completely different seasons. 

Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Bills are coming off a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Lions defeated the New York Giants, 31-18, for their third straight win. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bills-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Bills at Lions (12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Bills -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Lions +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 5:30 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Detroit Lions
DET

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I don’t like starting off the NFL weekend taking a huge public road favorite, but I lean this way right now. 

Since 2004, the favorite on Thanksgiving is 35-16 against the spread. A favorite getting over 60% of the tickets, normally an easy fade for me, is covering 20 of the last 27 Thanksgiving games. Those are both strong indicators that history and trends are on the Bills side here. 

After a two-game stumble where the Bills lost to the Jets and Vikings, they rebounded to rout the Browns in Detroit. Remember, they played that one in Detroit after the game was moved because of the snow concern in Buffalo. The Bills are still the most efficient team in the NFL, leading in overall DVOA. They are a balanced group that ranks in the top five on offense, defense and special teams. 

The Lions are fun to watch and have won two straight, but they simply aren’t a good team. Their offense ranks 10th in DVOA, but their defense is 25th. They allow a ton of points and yards, and that is why the Bills will cover this game.  

PICK: Bills (-9.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 9.5 points

