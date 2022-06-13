National Football League NFL odds: Lines on Terry McLaurin’s next team, from Packers to Chiefs 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Commanders are holding a mandatory three-day minicamp this week that wide receiver Terry McLaurin will not attend in hopes of securing a higher-paying contract.

A number of wide receivers have commanded hefty pay raises this NFL off-season, leaving fans and bettors alike wondering, "what’s next for McLaurin?"

"F1", the 76th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is owed a base salary of approximately $2.7 million dollars. With salaries for wide receivers recently exploding, sources say he wants a salary more aligned with other top receivers in the league, like his fellow 2019 draftee AJ Brown — who signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $25 million a season.

From a gambling perspective, Terry would certainly be a boon to a team with championship aspirations so if he does leave the Commanders, what teams are likely to gain his services?

We turned to FOX Bet to get hypothetical odds on McLaurin’s potential suitors "IF" he indeed leaves the nation’s capital.

ODDS ON TERRY MCLAURIN'S NEXT TEAM*

Colts: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Packers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Ravens: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Chiefs: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

49ers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Bears: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

*Odds as of 6/13/2022

With the three shortest odds, the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens are the strongest favorites to land McLaurin. FOX Bet sports trader Daniel Montanari is not shocked, as these teams are the strongest championship contenders in need of a top-flight wideout.

"It’s no real surprise McLaurin is missing training camp with the reports that he isn’t happy with the deal being offered to him," Montanari shared. "If a trade was to go through, the Colts, Packers and Ravens all need a standout WR1 after this past offseason."

However, the most intriguing team of all is the Kansas City Chiefs. Can the home of jazz and BBQ really add McLaurin a couple of months after losing Tyreek Hill?

"The Chiefs are an interesting option and could look to replace Tyreek Hill," Montanari explained. "[They] have the capital to do so with 12 projected picks in next year’s draft and coming out of this offseason with McLaurin, plus draft picks and a cheaper contract would be shrewd business by the Chiefs."

Wow. As we always say around these parts, the drama in the NFL never disappoints and hits just as hard as an Aaron Donald sack.

McLaurin’s next move will be a fun one to monitor as the phones start buzzing. Stay tuned to see which team he suits up for in 2022!

