NFL odds: Jacksonville Jaguars odds on the move after Urban Meyer firing

Urban Meyer was fired as the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday night.

Duval's record this year has been disappointing for supporters, but this latest news impacted more than just Jacksonville's fan base. From a betting perspective, Meyer's dismissal has also moved the Jaguars' point spread for this Sunday's game against the 2-11 Houston Texans.

The line, which had opened Jacksonville -3.5, quickly jumped to Jaguars -5 at FOX Bet after the separation. Yes, you read that correctly. The Jaguars became bigger favorites after letting go of their coach.

Meyer's team was 2-11 straight up (SU) this season, and the team finished 4-9 against the spread (ATS), failing to cover the last four games.

Jacksonville's offense averaged just 9.1 points a game in Meyer’s final seven games, which ended in a five-game skid.

But historically, firing a coach does not always correlate to winning the next game. Per FOX research, teams are just 14-14 SU and 15-13 ATS since 2003 the week after firing a coach.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

So are you wagering on the Jaguars to cover against the Texans now that the franchise is headed in a new direction?

