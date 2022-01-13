National Football League
NFL odds: How Tom Brady has fared in wild-card games and more Eagles-Bucs NFL odds: How Tom Brady has fared in wild-card games and more Eagles-Bucs
National Football League

NFL odds: How Tom Brady has fared in wild-card games and more Eagles-Bucs

2 hours ago

For 20 years, Tom Brady has dazzled the NFL as one of the most prolific quarterbacks to ever play the game. 

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles meet this Super Wild Card Weekend, it will mark the 19th time that Brady has suited up as a starter in the postseason. Undoubtedly, he is the greatest winner in NFL history, but as gamblers, we know winning straight up (SU) and winning against the spread (ATS) are two totally different things. 

For that reason, we took a deep dive into how TB12 has fared from a gambling perspective, especially in wild-card games.

This weekend, Brady finds himself in a situation that he is rarely in — a wild-card game. Out of his 18 playoff appearances, this is only the sixth time he's playing in the first round.

In Brady's previous five wild-card games, he is 2-3 ATS, including a non-cover against the Washington Football Team last season as 10-point favorites. In fact, the last time TB12 covered during wild card weekend was fifteen seasons ago! Obviously, that dates back to Brady's New England years, but still.

And since Brady took his talents south, all he does is win. In fact, he brought the Buccaneers a Super Bowl in his first season with the team. Due to his success, do bettors usually blindly wager on the G.O.A.T. in the postseason? And if so, do oddsmakers inflate the spread to counter?

For that information, we turned to FOX Bet content integration specialist Jacob Blangsted-Barnor.

"When it comes to a ‘Brady tax’, we normally do inflate the line," the oddsmaker explained. "But, the NFC is so wide open this year that as soon as Tampa Bay faces any of the division winners, the tax will disappear, and home field will become more important."

Speaking of home-field advantage, the Eagles will head to Tampa Bay for this wild-card matchup on FOX. 

In their Week 6 game against Philadelphia, T.B. escaped with a 28-22 win. But, the final score was not indicative of the game, as the Bucs led from the jump. Now, at 13-4, Tampa Bay enters this game as an 8.5-point favorite at FOX Bet

Per FOX Sports research, over his entire career, Tom Brady is 8-11 ATS and 16-3 SU when he's favored by at least 7 points.  

From a coaching perspective, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 straight up in playoff games during his career. Arians is also 0-2 ATS and 1-1 SU in wild-card games. 

This will be the fifth meeting between the Eagles and Buccaneers in the playoffs in the Super Bowl era. So far, the two teams have split that series evenly, 2-2 ATS and 2-2 SU. 

It's worth noting, too, that opposite Brady in this matchup is second-year QB Jalen Hurts who will make his very first NFL postseason start. Fun fact: Quarterbacks making their NFL playoff debuts are 13-28 ATS and 10-31 SU since 2002.

Super Wild Card Weekend between these two NFC teams will be one for the ages. Are you backing the legend himself, or will you be betting on the young, upstart Eagles to cover?

Get in on the betting action now at FOX Bet!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Every NFL playoff team's key weakness and how to mask it
National Football League

Every NFL playoff team's key weakness and how to mask it

35 mins ago
Is Tom Brady's Super Bowl path easier this time around?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Is Tom Brady's Super Bowl path easier this time around?

1 hour ago
Rams-Cardinals: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers
National Football League

Rams-Cardinals: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers

2 hours ago
NFL coaching changes: Culley joins Judge, Flores among coaches fired
National Football League

NFL coaching changes: Culley joins Judge, Flores among coaches fired

3 hours ago
With Bengals in playoffs, fans forgive Joe Burrow's nightlife comments
National Football League

With Bengals in playoffs, fans forgive Joe Burrow's nightlife comments

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes