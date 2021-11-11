National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Vikings vs. Chargers, point spread, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the NFL's top young gun quarterbacks will face a wily veteran QB when the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers play host to the 3-5 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Chargers – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert picks (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Vikings +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

The Vikings' ability to run the ball on the Chargers will be key, FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz said.

"The Vikings' offense, while not being efficient at running the ball, is run oriented," Schwartz said. "The Chargers are dead last in the NFL, allowing 5 yards per carry."

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins, in his 10th NFL season, is 14-32-1 against teams that enter the game with a winning record.

Cousins, who is the eighth-highest paid quarterback this season at $33 million, has been held below 200 passing yards in back-to-back starts in the same season for the first time since joining Minnesota prior to the 2018 season.

The last time Cousins was held below 200 passing yards in back-to-back starts in the same season was weeks 14 and 15 in 2017 when was with Washington.

Cousins is 206-for-302 passing (68.2 percent) with 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Cousins and the Vikings take care of the football. Cousin has thrown only two interceptions this season and the Vikings have committed five turnovers, the second-fewest in the NFL (the Seattle Seahawks have four).

The Vikings protect Cousins as Minnesota has allowed only 10 sacks this season, the fewest in the NFL. But, he will face a tough challenge Sunday as the Chargers rank third in passing defense, allowing an average of 197 passing yards per game.

The Chargers are led by QB Justin Herbert, the sixth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft who went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Herbert is 211-for-319 passing (66.1 percent) for 2,350 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Chargers are 4-0 this season when Herbert does not throw an interception, 1-3 when he gets picked off.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 7-6, winning three of the past four games. Minnesota has scored 318 points, the Chargers 310 in the series.

Team Trends

The Vikings are 4-0 against the spread (ATS) and 2-2 overall in games when Minnesota scores more than 25 points.

The Vikings are 4-4 ATS overall this season (3-1 as the underdog, 1-3 as the favorite).

The Vikings are 15-12-1 ATS as road underdogs since 2015 and 7-8-1 since 2018.

The Chargers have hit the under in the over/under in five of their eight games this season.

The Chargers are 5-3 ATS this season (3-2 as the favorite, 2-1 as the underdog).

The Chargers are 1-2 ATS when favored by three points or more this season.

FOX Sports betting analyst Geoff Schwartz: "The Vikings are not the most fun to wager on but it’s the right side here. Kirk Cousins is often a punching bag on social media but the Vikings' passing attack is sixth in efficiency and is facing a Chargers secondary that is beat up.

"We know the Chargers' offense can be high powered at times but they are not good on early downs and that forces them to be excellent on third down, which is tough to sustain. The Vikings boast a top-10 pass rush and the right side of the Chargers' offensive line can be had. It’s given them issues all season.

"Everyone is out on the Vikings but this is a game I think they can win straight up but I’ll grab the three points."

FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "I just can't quit Minnesota in teasers this season. The Vikings have five losses by a combined 18 points. That's it. It's dangerous laying points with Mike Zimmer's club, but they have plenty of offensive ammo to keep games interesting."

PICK: Vikings (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

PICK: TEASER Cleveland Browns +7.5; Vikings +9 (-116 at FOX Bet)

Click here for the latest NFL odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.